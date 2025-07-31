Informa Announces the Launch of the Sustainable Finance & Investing Forum at Greenbuild

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Informa is excited to announce the launch of the Sustainable Finance & Investing Forum , taking place November 3-4, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA, alongside the Greenbuild International Conference + Expo. This inaugural event is dedicated to exploring the critical role that finance and investing principles play in fostering a more environmentally sound, healthier, and enduring built environment.Supported by USGBC, IMN, Nareit and GRESB, this exclusive application-based forum will bring together key stakeholders, including building owners, operators, developers, asset managers, REITs, fund managers, institutional investors, and real estate investors, to engage in meaningful dialogue and actionable strategies for driving sustainable growth in the real estate and built environment sectors. Speakers include CBRE Investment Management, Hines, California Energy Commission, LaSalle Investment Management, and more.“It is incredibly exciting to be a part of launching this new event. Greenbuild has been primarily focused on creating healthy spaces for our buildings and communities, so now it’s appropriate that we expand into offering education and best-practices for funding those sustainable projects,” said Katie Gillham, Brand Director for Greenbuild. “Our new forum provides the space to reiterate our commitment to financing a healthier future for all.”A Platform for Actionable Insights and CollaborationThe Sustainable Finance & Investing Forum is designed to address the growing demand for sustainable investment strategies and the integration of ESG principles into real estate and infrastructure development. Through a series of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, the forum will cover topics such as:-Risk Management & Asset Protection - Strategies for navigating climate risk, insurance hurdles, and long-term resiliency planning.-Decarbonization as a Value Driver - Leveraging data, electrification/energy, and operational efficiency to unlock financial and environmental returns.-Investment-Grade Performance Models - Tools and frameworks for aligning ESG goals with asset performance and capital market expectations.-Innovative Financing & Incentives - Exploring public-private partnerships and incentive programs driving sustainable investments.-Technology & Data-Driven Decision-Making - Using smart building systems, AI, and analytics to inform operations and boost asset value.Co-Located with Greenbuild International Conference + ExpoAs part of the Greenbuild ecosystem, the Sustainable Finance & Investing Forum will benefit from the synergy of being co-located with the premier event for green building professionals. This strategic co-location will provide attendees with unparalleled opportunities customize their experience, with add-on options to attend the Greenbuild expo hall and education, to connect with industry leaders, gain insights into cutting-edge sustainability practices, and explore innovative solutions that align financial performance with environmental and social impact.Join Us in Los AngelesThe Sustainable Finance & Investing Forum is a must-attend event for those committed to advancing sustainability through finance and investment. Together, we can create a future where financial success and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.Applications to attend are now open. For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://informaconnect.com/sustainable-finance-investing-forum/ About InformaInforma is a leading international events, intelligence, and scholarly research group. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Informa connects professionals across industries to share knowledge, build relationships, and drive meaningful change.

