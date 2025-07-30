SoldSign Unveils Revolutionary AI Tool to Help Realtors Spot Homeowners Looking to Sell Before Anyone Else

Fantastical AI-Powered Platform to Deliver Exclusive Home Seller Leads Using Active Intent® Marketing Book a Demo with SoldSign Get 26 Nearby Homeowners Looking to Sell FREE

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoldSign Launches AI-Powered Platform to Deliver Exclusive Home Seller Leads Using Active IntentMarketingRevolutionary real estate lead generation tool offers top agents exclusive listing opportunities by tracking online behavior of homeowners looking to sell.SoldSign, a leading innovator in predictive marketing for real estate, today announced the official launch of its AI-powered platform that delivers verified home seller leads to real estate agents and brokers across the U.S. By harnessing Active IntentMarketing, SoldSign tracks online behavior to identify homeowners researching the sale of their property — weeks or even months before they contact a Realtor.The platform offers exclusive, ZIP code-based access to high-intent leads, weekly lead delivery, and CRM-ready files — ensuring top agents get early access to the most valuable opportunities in their local markets."SoldSign is not just data — it's decision science," said Juefeng Ge, Chief Marketing Officer of Ylopo. "The predictive marketing behind SoldSign is fantastical. If we can secure thousands of home seller leads exclusively for under $20, sign me up!"Unlike traditional CRM tools and ad platforms that rely on stale or recycled data, SoldSign’s system uses AI and machine learning to identify six key behavioral signals that indicate a homeowner is preparing to sell. These include listing research, equity inquiries, open house views, mortgage calculators, probate searches, and more.Key Features of the SoldSign Platform Include:1,000+ Verified Home Seller Leads Per Year in your chosen ZIPs and surrounding areasBehavior-Based Targeting using proprietary AI to track seller signals onlineExclusive Territories to eliminate competition — one agent per ZIPCRM-Ready Files delivered weekly, integrated with top real estate CRMsNo Referral Fees and no recycled leads"Real estate agents don't need more contacts — they need the right contacts at the right time," said Frank Pournelle, CMO of SoldSign. "With Active IntentMarketing, we help agents, realtors and brokers skip the cold outreach and go straight to warm seller conversations."To celebrate the platform’s launch, SoldSign2.0 is offering a limited-time promotion: Book a Demo Get 26 Free Home Seller Leads. These 26 free verified home seller leads are only available for top producing agents who join a live product demonstration and claim their ZIP. Once a ZIP or CITY is taken, it’s off the market for the entire year systemwide with exclusive access only to the winning agent or broker. More information is available at http://OneAgentPerZip.com Visit https://SoldSign.io to claim your territory and start converting verified home seller leads into listings --plus learn more about the SoldSign Result Guarantee where an exclusive annual agents are guaranteed one additional home sale in the next 12 months—or they get a second year of leads, absolutely free.About SoldSignSoldSign is a real estate technology company pioneering Active IntentMarketing, a behavioral lead generation system that identifies homeowners preparing to sell. The platform is built for real estate agents and brokers who want exclusive leads, higher ROI, and faster listing opportunities — without referral fees or cold calls.

