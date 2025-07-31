Solestra Group Expands North American Aerospace Platform with Largest Acquisition to Date: LHM Technologies Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Solestra Group , a North American leader in high-precision manufacturing solutions, is excited to announce the recent acquisition of LHM Technologies Inc., a highly specialized aerospace supplier based in Woodbridge, Ontario, and a transformative milestone for the group. This strategic acquisition deepens Solestra Group’s capabilities in critical aerospace systems and reflects its continued effort to unify best-in-class businesses under a single, integrated North American platform.“Adding LHM Technologies Inc. to our portfolio marks a defining moment in our long-term growth strategy,” said Joe DeMartino, CEO of Solestra Group. “The capabilities and innovation LHM brings perfectly align with our vision of delivering best-in-class aerospace solutions. Together, we elevate our service offering, increase our technical depth, and strengthen our commitment to the customers and programs we serve. We’re also deeply grateful for the continued support of our investors and lending partners, who are instrumental in enabling our rapid and disciplined growth.”Leading Capabilities in Landing Gear SystemsLHM Technologies Inc. is widely regarded as a top-performing supplier in the aerospace landing gear systems submarket, earning exceptional marks for on-time delivery, technical precision, and quality. Its expertise spans precision complex machining, sub-assemblies, and custom tooling, enabling production of flight-critical components that meet exacting aerospace specifications.“Becoming part of Solestra Group represents an exciting new chapter for LHM Technologies Inc.,” said Lovro Gotovac, President at LHM. “Since 1977, we’ve built a reputation for precision, quality, and reliability in aerospace manufacturing. With Solestra’s scale and shared vision, we’re well positioned to expand our impact and deepen our relationships with world-class customers.”LHM’s competencies directly support programs at key customers, including Collins Aerospace, Safran Landing Systems, and Lockheed Martin, reinforcing Solestra’s role as a trusted Tier 1 manufacturing partner.A Unified, Scalable Aerospace PlatformThe acquisition of LHM expands Solestra Group’s platform to five strategically located manufacturing sites across North America, with hubs in Greater Los Angeles, Greater Philadelphia, and Toronto, Canada. Each site brings unique strengths in machining, fabrication, or assembly, contributing to a broader platform capable of supporting a wide range of commercial and defense aerospace programs. Solestra’s cross-site collaboration model allows capabilities to complement one another, delivering more value to customers through connected expertise and shared execution.“This move is another important step in scaling a unified and differentiated platform,” said Jackson Dunlap, Partner at EMKO Capital , Solestra’s private equity partner. “LHM exemplifies the kind of customer-centric, operationally excellent business we seek to back, one that brings immediate value and long-term strategic fit.”Seamless Integration and ContinuitySolestra is executing a proven 100-day integration playbook to ensure a smooth transition for LHM’s customers and team. This plan includes program alignment, customer communications, unified quality systems, and joint go-to-market strategies, all guided by a dedicated cross-functional team. “What excites us most is the cultural fit,” said John Mann, Solestra’s Director of M&A and Finance. “LHM’s leadership and team share our mindset: engineering-led, customer-driven, and focused on shaping the future of the aerospace industry.”About Solestra GroupFormerly known as the AEFP Group, Solestra Group is a leading integrated provider of precision manufacturing serving aerospace, defense, life sciences, and industrial markets. With five North American facilities strategically located in three hubs unified under one brand, Solestra delivers mission-critical manufacturing solutions that help mankind soar higher, live healthier, and remain safer.About LHM Technologies Inc.Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, LHM Technologies Inc. has more than 48 years of experience manufacturing high-tolerance components, tools, and assemblies for the aerospace and defense industries. It is widely regarded as a high-performance supplier in the landing gear systems market, with long-standing relationships with Tier 1 OEMs, including, but not limited to, Collins Aerospace and Safran Landing Systems.About EMKO CapitalEMKO Capital is a private equity firm focused on building industrial, aerospace, and technical platforms across North America. EMKO partners with management teams to accelerate growth through long-term investment and operational support.

