AEFP Group Transforms into Solestra Group, Elevating Its Identity as a Top-Tier Manufacturing Solutions Provider

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AEFP Group, a leading provider of high-precision manufacturing solutions, is excited to announce its rebranding to Solestra Group . This transformation reflects the company’s commitment to growth, innovation, and a unified vision as it expands its presence across North America.Solestra Group represents a new era for the company, reinforcing its position as a top-tier partner in aerospace, defense, and high-precision industries. The rebranding aligns with the company’s mission to innovate and manufacture solutions for military operators and equipment, advance commercial aviation, and support innovation in high-precision industries. Solestra Group continually expands its integrated manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, delivering specialized solutions that help mankind soar higher, live healthier, and remain safer.“The transition to Solestra Group reflects who we are today and where we are headed. The Solestra Group brand unifies our existing companies and any new acquisitions under one shared mission and vision statement, providing a guiding north star for all employees across our organization,” said Joe DeMartino, CEO of Solestra Group. “As we continue to strengthen our capabilities across North America, we remain dedicated to providing industry-leading manufacturing solutions, fostering transparent relationships with all stakeholders, and upholding the highest standards of excellence.”With a growing footprint, Solestra Group operates four sites across North America:• Aero Engineering (Santa Clarita, CA)• EF Precision Group (Willow Grove, PA)• Johnson Precision Products (Santa Ana, CA)• Trinity Aerospace (Toronto, Canada)Each site will retain its original name while incorporating the Solestra Group identity, ensuring consistency while maintaining a strong local presence and expertise. The rebranding includes a new corporate identity, website updates, and enhanced collaboration across all locations.Solestra Group’s vision is to be North America’s most trusted top-tier partner and full-service manufacturing solutions provider, uniting specialized businesses across machining, fabrication, and assembly. The company is committed to developing technologies that protect lives, improve flight, and support innovation in high-precision industries. With a focus on shared mission, accountability, and excellence, Solestra Group is positioned for continued expansion and investment.“As Solestra Group, we are better equipped than ever to serve our customers and industry partners with unmatched expertise and innovation,” added DeMartino. “This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our journey.”For more information, visit www.solestragroup.com Solestra Group continues to be supported by EMKO Capital, leveraging its expertise and resources to drive strategic growth and innovation.

