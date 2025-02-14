EF Precision Group, an AEFP Group company, acquires NEK Manufacturing and expands medical implant capabilities

WILLOW GROVE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AEFP Group, a North American leader in high-precision manufacturing solutions, is proud to announce the acquisition of NEK Manufacturing, a local supplier specializing in complex, quick-turn machining solutions. This acquisition marks a significant expansion of the EF Precision Group’s expertise in the medical implant sector.The EF Precision Group is excited to welcome Brian Klesh, former President of NEK Manufacturing, to the team as part of the acquisition. Klesh brings decades of industry knowledge and a strong track record of success in precision manufacturing, particularly in medical applications. His experience will be key in expanding EF Precision Group’s capabilities and offerings to a combined customer base in the production of high-quality medical implants and critical components.“We are thrilled to integrate NEK Manufacturing’s talent and asset base into our operations,” said John Mann, head of M&A for the AEFP Group. Bud Tyler, VP and long-time leader of the EF Precision Group stated, “This acquisition strengthens our position in the medical sector, where precision and quality are paramount. Having Brian Klesh on board ensures a seamless transition and enhances our ability to serve our customers with innovative, life-changing solutions.”With this strategic move, the AEFP Group is poised for continued growth, reinforcing its commitment to high-precision manufacturing solutions in the medical, aerospace, and defense industries. The AEFP Group looks forward to leveraging NEK Manufacturing’s capabilities to further elevate its reputation for excellence and innovation.If you have any inquiries regarding EF Precision Group and NEK Manufacturing’s capabilities and would like to issue an RFQ, please contact Brian Klesh directly at bklesh@efgroup.com.

