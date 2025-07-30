Made in the Shade Little Rock Named Best Window Treatment Company in Arkansas 2025

Made in the Shade Little Rock earned “Best Window Treatment Company in 2025” at About You Magazine’s reader-voted Best of Arkansas awards

Our team is honored to be selected as 2025’s ‘Best of the Best’ by one of the largest reader polls in Arkansas.”
— Mike Kirby, owner of Made In The Shade Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in the Shade Little Rock has been named the “Best Window Treatment Company in 2025” by About You Magazine’s Best of 2025 Awards. The ceremony was held in May at the Rusty Tractor Vineyard in Little Rock, Arkansas, recognizing top-performing businesses across more than 300 categories statewide.

Each year, the Best of the Best Awards honors individuals and organizations delivering excellence in their fields. Winners are determined through a public voting process, making it one of Arkansas’s largest and most comprehensive reader-driven business polls. Thousands of companies across the state participated in this year’s selection process.

In the category of window treatments, ten companies were nominated. Made in the Shade Little Rock secured the top spot, earning the most votes from readers. The company serves residential and commercial clients across the Little Rock area, providing a full range of custom window coverings including blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, and outdoor solutions.

The award follows a strong year of growth for the company. In 2024, Made in the Shade Little Rock reported a 250% increase in patio shade sales. The growth was fueled by an integrated marketing strategy that included SEO optimization, a professional social media presence, and the postcard Boomerang program, which retargeted website visitors with follow-up mailers.

A comprehensive multimedia campaign — featuring videos, photography, and consistent brand messaging — also played a role in the company’s visibility and engagement. As a result, the business has seen over 29% year-over-year sales growth entering 2025.

Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency specializing in the window treatment industry, supported these marketing efforts. “Made in the Shade Little Rock excels by making it easy for clients to connect online,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP.

The award reflects public recognition of the company’s commitment to quality service and reliable products.

To learn more about Made in the Shade Little Rock or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://www.mitslittlerock.com.


For other window treatment businesses seeking to strengthen their online presence, visit
https://wtmarketingpros.com or call (314) 470-1180.

