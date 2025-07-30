Leading Technology Companies Join GroceryNEXT Advisory Board to Shape the Future of Grocery Retail

Eagle Eye, Local Express, Nielsen IQ, and Vtex Commerce Cloud Solutions to Support Industry's Premier Event for Unified Commerce

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supermarket News is proud to announce that four leading technology innovators—Eagle Eye, Local Express, Nielsen IQ, and Vtex Commerce Cloud Solutions—have joined the GroceryNEXT Advisory Board, strengthening the initiative's mission to transform the grocery retail landscape through technological advancement and industry collaboration.GroceryNEXT, scheduled for September 10-12, 2025, at the Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca, Illinois, is the premier event focused exclusively on unified commerce in the grocery sector. The addition of these technology leaders to the Advisory Board underscores the initiative's commitment to bringing together the brightest minds and most innovative solutions in the industry."This isn't just a conference, it's where the grocery industry comes to reimagine the future," said Art Sebastian, Chair of the GroceryNEXT Advisory Board and CEO of NexChapter. "By welcoming these technology pioneers to our Advisory Board, we're enhancing our ability to help retailers lead through change and build what's next in grocery retail.""As technologies rapidly converge in the grocery space, retailers face unprecedented challenges in creating seamless, unified experiences for their customers," said Amanda Buehner, Executive Vice President, Retail at Informa Connect. "GroceryNEXT provides a crucial forum where retailers and technology providers can collaborate on innovative solutions that bridge these gaps. By bringing these industry leaders to our Advisory Board, we're fostering the cross-functional partnerships needed to drive meaningful transformation across the entire grocery ecosystem."The newly expanded Advisory Board will play a crucial role in curating the format and educational content of the GroceryNEXT initiative, focusing on creating a cohesive ecosystem that ensures efficiency, operational excellence, personalization, and attribution across the store.About the New Advisory Board Members:Eagle Eye brings expertise in loyalty and promotional marketing technology, offering cloud-based solutions that enable retailers to deliver personalized offers at scale with their proven adjudication engine that seamlessly unifies in-store and online experiences.Local Express contributes expertise in Native-AI Unified Commerce. Their comprehensive commerce product suite automates and synchronizes cross-platform merchandising, thus improving operating efficiency and scale for grocery retailers. Their signature “AI-Data Fusion” product enriches catalog data in real-time.Nielsen IQ delivers powerful consumer insights and market intelligence, enabling retailers to make smarter decisions, personalize experiences, and drive agile growth strategies that enhance performance across today’s unified and competitive grocery commerce landscape.VTEX is the composable and complete commerce platform that delivers more efficiency and less maintenance to organizations seeking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through our pragmatic composability approach, we empower brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions.About GroceryNEXTGroceryNEXT is the premier event focused on what's next in grocery retail, spanning customer experience, retail media, loyalty, ecommerce, and digital transformation. The agenda covers everything from the evolving role of the physical store to the rise of retail media, AI-powered personalization, and loyalty transformation.The conference will feature speakers from leading retailers including Giant Eagle, Lidl US, Wakefern, Schnuck's, Lowes Foods, and The Fresh Market, alongside original editorial perspectives from the Supermarket News team. In addition to mainstage sessions, GroceryNEXT offers tactical best-practice workshops, one-on-one curated meetings, and high-impact networking experiences.For more information about GroceryNEXT or to request an invitation, visit informaconnect.com/grocery-next Contact Information:Retailers: Mike Marino, michael.marino@informa.comSponsors: Amanda Buehner, amanda.buehner@informa.comEditorial: Chloe Riley, chloe.riley@informa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.