Technomic Revolutionizes Foodservice Research Offerings With New AI-Powered Tools

Firm’s Ignite Platform Gets Boost From AI Enhancements

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading foodservice insights firm Technomic announced the integration of advanced AI tools to enhance its industry-leading services. With a more than 50-year legacy of shaping and analyzing trends across the foodservice landscape, Technomic’s new AI-powered capabilities—strongly influenced and monitored by the firm’s subject matter experts—reinforce the company’s commitment to innovation and market leadership.“In this quickly evolving industry, access to the right information is every bit as important as having the right talent. Our mission has always been to provide foodservice professionals with this intelligence, delivered in a way that’s easy to access, analyze and act upon. With the integration of AI monitored by Technomic’s industry thought leaders, we’re taking that commitment further by making our tools smarter, faster and more effective than ever,” says Bernadette Noone, ​￼​EVP, Products & Services, at Technomic.​￼​​​​​Technomic’s adoption of AI is not an attempt to keep pace with the industry, but to define how its future will look. The company’s bold approach features an overhaul of its acclaimed Ignite platform, using the power of AI to enhance the speed, responsiveness and accuracy of its insights and reporting, while also leveraging the expertise of industry experts to confirm and monitor results. The AI-powered Buzz Barometer tool, for example, utilizes social listening and Ignite Menu data to forecast the popularity of search terms. AI has also been integrated into the platform’s menu item optimizer and price-sensitivity forecasting tools, empowering foodservice professionals to craft menus that speak directly to consumer preferences and spending habits.​​￼​​​“While predictions are the heart of AI, this technology cannot improvise through uncertainty or admit when it needs help, so unsupervised modeled predictions can be inaccurate. This is why we highly value expert human input when we use AI to enhance our products,” says Bappaditya Ray, Head of Analytics, at Technomic.In addition, Ignite’s AI-powered performance and trend forecasting capabilities allow brands access to a continuously refreshed view of the macro trends shaping the industry as a whole. Paired with Technomic’s menu tool, which provides accurate up-to-date insights into menu item performance, brands can stay agile and ahead of emerging trends. In addition, Technomic’s AI capabilities allow brands to unlock even richer insights from available survey data, helping them drive consumer loyalty and satisfaction.And, this isn’t the end of the line for Technomic’s AI integration. Coming soon to Ignite are a re-engineered search functionality, displaying more results with simplified navigation, as well as conversational AI, providing insights within seconds, along with quick, easy-to-digest report summarization.To learn more about Technomic’s updated offerings, you can visit their website at https://www.technomic.com/ About Technomi​￼​​​cTechnomic Inc., an Informa Connect company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

