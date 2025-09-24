Greenbuild Announces a Collaboration with Dave Cooper Live to Accelerate Los Angeles Rebuilding Efforts

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greenbuild International Conference + Expo, the world's largest annual event for green building professionals, today announced its new collaboration with Dave Cooper Live, the premier media outlet focused on advanced offsite construction techniques. This strategic partnership will deliver critical rebuilding content to Southern California stakeholders at the upcoming Greenbuild 2025, taking place November 4-7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.The collaboration comes at a pivotal time for Los Angeles, as the region continues recovery efforts following recent seismic events. The Dave Cooper Live stage will feature programming that is complimentary with an Expo Hall pass on November 5-6, showcasing cutting-edge construction methodologies specifically designed to accelerate rebuilding efforts across Southern California."Our partnership with Dave Cooper Live represents a significant expansion of Greenbuild's mission to improve resilience and sustainability in our communities," said Glen Reynolds, Group Director. "By bringing Dave's expertise in offsite construction and advanced building technologies directly to Greenbuild attendees, we're providing actionable solutions for Los Angeles at a time when they're needed most."The Dave Cooper Live stage will operate as a free educational resource within the Greenbuild Expo, eliminating financial barriers to accessing vital rebuilding information, and can be accessed with an Expo Hall pass. Programming will target city planners, private equity investors, developers, and construction professionals involved in Los Angeles reconstruction projects."Solutions to devastating climate events and our housing crisis exist—they’re in the hands of the builders, manufacturers, and innovators leading the way with industrialized construction, new materials, building science and technology,” said Dave Cooper, Founder and Host of Dave Cooper Live. “Our stage at Greenbuild will introduce the experts creating healthy, efficient, resilient homes, buildings and communities. We will showcase how these technologies can be deployed immediately to rebuild Los Angeles faster, stronger and more sustainably than traditional methods allow.”Featured content will include:-Advanced Manufacturing Solutions: Modular and prefabricated construction systems that can reduce rebuilding timelines by up to 50%-Resilient Design Strategies: Engineering approaches that enhance structural performance during seismic events-Workforce Development: Training programs to address labor shortages in specialized construction trades-Financing Models: Innovative approaches to fund rapid rebuilding projects through public-private partnershipsThis collaboration is part of Greenbuild's larger commitment to providing Southern California with comprehensive resources for sustainable rebuilding. The relationship with Dave Cooper Live complements Greenbuild's extensive educational program, which includes over 100 sessions and 300 industry speakers addressing critical building challenges."We recognized that Los Angeles needs more than theoretical discussions – they need practical, implementable solutions right now," added Glen. "Dave Cooper Live brings unparalleled expertise in showcasing how offsite construction can transform rebuilding efforts, making them faster, more resilient, and more sustainable."The Dave Cooper Live stage will be in booth 1061 in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center and will operate during regular Expo hours on November 5-6, 2025.For more information about Greenbuild 2025 and the Dave Cooper Live partnership, visit www.GreenbuildExpo.com . You can register for Greenbuild 2025 here About GreenbuildThe Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is the largest annual event for green building professionals worldwide to learn and source cutting-edge solutions to improve resilience, sustainability, and quality of life in our buildings, cities, and communities. Presented in partnership with USGBC, Greenbuild is committed to creating a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings.About Dave Cooper LiveDave Cooper LIVE is a digital-first media company with weekly live shows, on-location broadcasts, and in-person events for consumers and building professionals ready to create a Better Built World. We showcase industry-leading experts and proven technologies driving real business growth in sustainable, industrialized construction. From materials and design to construction techniques, our stage delivers practical guidance to help you build stronger, smarter, and more resilient—protecting homes, businesses and communities for the future. Join our global network of building experts and innovators and turn ideas into lasting, positive impact. Don’t wait for it. Build it.Media Contacts:Greenbuild: Nick Vener – nick.vener@informa.comDave Cooper Live: Jennifer@DaveCooper.live

