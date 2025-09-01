Parma Car Care Specialists Expands Diagnostic Capabilities with New GM Scan Tool and Software

Parma Car Care in Parma, OH enhances its ability to service GM vehicles with the addition of new factory-level diagnostic software and tools.

PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parma Car Care Specialists, a full-service auto repair shop based in Parma, Ohio, has added a new GM scan tool and factory-level diagnostic software to its lineup of service equipment. The addition allows the shop to more accurately diagnose and repair late-model General Motors vehicles, including Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac models.

With increasingly complex vehicle systems and manufacturer-specific requirements, factory-grade diagnostic tools have become essential for modern repair shops. This new equipment gives technicians direct access to GM modules, real-time data, and vehicle programming functions that are not available through generic diagnostic tools.

Supporting Modern GM Vehicle Service

Parma Car Care’s new GM diagnostic tool enhances the shop’s ability to perform software updates, emissions system repairs, security system programming, and detailed diagnostics aligned with manufacturer protocols. The addition supports a growing demand for precise service on electronically integrated GM systems, including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and powertrain controls.

The tool enables access to original equipment (OE) scan data and supports efficient, accurate diagnosis—reducing unnecessary part replacements and improving overall repair accuracy.

A Word from the Owner

“Modern GM vehicles require equally modern diagnostic tools,” said Fred Cerny, Owner of Parma Car Care Specialists.

About Parma Car Care

Parma Car Care Specialists has served the Parma, Ohio community since 1989. The shop offers full-service auto repair, including diagnostics, preventative maintenance, tires, alignments, suspension repair, brakes, and fleet services. Known for combining modern tools with decades of expertise, Parma Car Care remains committed to transparency, training, and delivering consistent, high-quality service. They are located at 5481 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134.

