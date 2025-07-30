MDC to host free Unwind Like a Caveman recreation event and grand opening of Corby Grove Park shelter house on August 11

Body

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – How did early humans get rid of stress and enjoy the health benefits of the outdoors? Many of their practices can still help people relax today. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Glore Psychiatric Museum for Unwind Like a Caveman, a free event from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, at Corby Grove Park in St. Joseph. The event will be accompanied by a dedication of the newly constructed shelter house at Corby Pond with the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration needed.

The new shelter house being dedicated will be managed by the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department. The construction of the shelter was made possible through an Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant from MDC.

Following the dedication, MDC staff will lead a discussion about the One Health initiative, highlighting the relationship between a healthy environment and the mental and physical wellbeing of humans. Representatives from Glore Psychiatric Museum in St. Joseph will provide insight into the early history of how humans cared for their mental health.

Following the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to try some nature-based forms of stress relief. Local Boy Scouts will lead lessons on starting a fire and MDC will provide fishing poles at the pond for public use. Anyone is welcome to bring their own fishing equipment if they prefer. Regular fishing permit rules apply.

For more information on this program, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210548. To obtain a fishing permit, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing or call the Northwest Regional Office at 816-271-3100. Direct any questions about the program to MDC Conservation Educator TJ Peacher at Thomas.peacher@mdc.mo.gov.

Corby Grove Park is located at 2202 Corby Parkway in St. Joseph.

MDC’s One Health initiative focuses on the health benefits of being out in nature. To read more about nature’s effect on human health, visit https://research.mdc.mo.gov/project/health-benefits-nature.