Increased Vein Symptoms in Summer Prompt Call for Early Screenings

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures rise and summer days stretch long, so does the impact on your legs, especially if you suffer from swelling, heaviness, or visible varicose veins. Polaris Vein and Aesthetics is encouraging patients not to wait for cooler weather to address these concerns. Instead, summer is the ideal time to schedule a comprehensive vein screening, even if treatment is postponed until the fall or winter.“Many people assume that vein treatment should wait until after summer, but the truth is that screening and diagnosis should happen now,” said Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD, founder and medical director at Polaris Vein and Aesthetics. “The earlier we evaluate your condition, the better we can tailor your treatment plan and reserve your spot for procedures in the optimal seasons ahead.”Why Summer MattersWhile the summer heat is synonymous with vacations and sunshine, it also worsens vein symptoms for many. Swelling, fatigue, and discomfort are often amplified by long hours on your feet, hot temperatures, and more active daily routines. Ignoring these symptoms can lead to progression of vein disease and increased downtime later.Getting screened now allows patients to avoid the seasonal rush that often begins in September. Since most vein treatments require wearing compression stockings and limiting sun exposure afterward, scheduling procedures in the fall or winter is often preferred. However, waiting to start the process could mean losing the opportunity for timely intervention.Planning Ahead with PolarisPolaris Vein and Aesthetics offers expert evaluations using advanced diagnostics in a comfortable, patient-centered environment. A personalized consultation this summer means patients can secure a treatment timeline that works for their lifestyle and medical needs, often including insurance pre-approvals and health savings planning.“Our patients are always relieved to learn that just getting evaluated early can make a major difference,” added Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD. “You don’t need to commit to treatment right away, but by coming in now, you’ll be ahead of the curve and ready for relief by the time cooler weather sets in.”To request a consultation or book an appointment, visit https://polarisveincenter.com or call 614-488-5090.About Polaris Vein & AestheticsPolaris Vein and Aesthetics is a premier vein care, aesthetic medicine, and wellness center committed to delivering advanced, patient-focused treatment for a wide range of venous disorders and cosmetic concerns. Located in Columbus, OH, Polaris combines medical expertise with cutting-edge technology to provide lasting relief and visible results for patients suffering from varicose veins, spider veins, leg swelling, skin changes, and chronic venous insufficiency.Led by experienced vein specialists and medical professionals, Polaris offers a comprehensive approach, from initial diagnosis and ultrasound imaging to minimally invasive treatment options such as endovenous ablation, sclerotherapy, and cosmetic vein removal. The clinic is known for its welcoming environment, attentive care, and dedication to empowering patients with personalized education and clear treatment plans.In addition to vein health, Polaris also provides select aesthetic and wellness services that complement its medical offerings, helping patients look and feel their best, from the inside out. Whether patients seek relief from leg pain or are looking to improve their overall appearance and confidence, Polaris is a trusted destination for expert care and lasting results.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.polarisveincenter.com or call 614-488-5090.

