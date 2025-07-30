MMA Legends Cheick Kongo and Hector Lombard to Clash in 'Hush Super Fight' Pillow Fight on ESPN8: The Ocho on Aug. 1

MMA Legends Cheick Kongo and Hector Lombard clash in epic Pillow Fight at "Hush Presents Pillow Fight Championship" Aug. 1 on ESPN2

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combat sports history will be made when two of the world’s most accomplished MMA fighters trade in gloves for pillows for the “Hush Super Fight”, the headline bout of “Hush Presents Pillow Fight Championship,” Friday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. EST, LIVE from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The event will air on ESPN8: The Ocho, as ESPN2 undergoes its once-a-year transformation into its fan-favorite alternate identity dedicated to the wildest and most unconventional sports on the planet.

The Hush Super Fight marks a historic milestone for Pillow Fight Championship as it brings together two icons of the MMA world—Cheick Kongo and Hector Lombard—for a battle of speed, skill, and showmanship. With their legendary combat careers now converging in the PFC arena, fans can expect a truly unforgettable main event where elite-level fighting meets pure spectacle.

A Clash of Combat Titans

Standing 6’4” with a combat sports resume that spans more than two decades, Cheick Kongo is one of the most respected heavyweights in MMA history. A former Bellator tournament champion and UFC fan favorite, who is behind one of the greatest comebacks and knockouts in UFC history, Kongo enters this bout with a reputation for devastating knockouts and unshakable composure in the cage.

Career Highlights Include:

• Bellator Season 9 Heavyweight Tournament Champion

• Record-holder for most fights (18) and most victories (13) in Bellator Heavyweight division history

• UFC Knockout of the Year (2011) vs. Pat Barry

• Multi-time Kickboxing Champion, with titles including 2005 World Champion Federation King of the Rings and 2004 Muay Thai World Champion

Kongo’s background in kickboxing and Muay Thai, combined with his imposing size and strategic mindset, make him a formidable force—even when the weapon of choice is a high-density, regulation PFC combat pillow.

A powerhouse in multiple disciplines, Hector Lombard brings a dynamic and explosive fighting style to the pillow fight arena. Known for his aggression and knockout power, Lombard has held championship titles in Bellator, UFC, bare-knuckle boxing, and traditional judo.

Career Highlights Include:

• Bellator Middleweight World Champion (first-ever)

• Fastest knockout in Bellator history: 0:06 seconds

• Former BKFC Cruiserweight Champion

• Represented Cuba in the 2000 Olympic Games in judo

• Holder of 15+ international medals in judo, including gold at the Australian Open and Cuban Nationals

• UFC Newcomer of the Year (2012), with legendary stints in multiple weight classes

Lombard’s deep roots in judo and his ability to adapt across combat formats make him one of the most versatile fighters ever to step into a PFC ring.

________________________________________

Presented by Hush — Where Sport Meets Spectacle

The Hush Super Fight is presented by Hush, a cutting-edge, disruptive sleep and wellness brand known for its Iced Cooling Sheets. As the presenting sponsor of this flagship PFC event, Hush brings its signature bold brand personality to The Ocho, celebrating adrenaline, absurdity, and athleticism on one of the year’s most watched sports broadcasts.

PFC, now in its fifth year, has redefined fight nights with its one-of-a-kind format where technique, timing, and tactics win the day—and where every match is high-energy and high-impact without the blood and bruises of traditional combat sports.

Don’t miss the historic Hush Super Fight between Cheick Kongo and Hector Lombard, part of Hush Presents Pillow Fight Championship LIVE on ESPN8: The Ocho (ESPN2), Aug. 1, 2025, at 10 p.m. EST from ESPN Wide World of Sports!

