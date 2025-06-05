Italie Deux partners with Pillow Fight Championship to bring pillow fighting fun to Paris for International Day of Play

Pillow Fight Championship brings high-energy fun to Inkga Centres / Italie Deux on Saturday, June 7

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the upcoming International Day of Play, Ingka Centres/Italie Deux shopping center is partnering with the Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) to host a day of free, family-friendly activities on Saturday, June 7, bringing professional pillow fighting to the heart of Paris.

The event, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offers Parisians of all ages the chance to participate in free, 10-minute sessions led by top athletes including Adrien Ancelin and Nicole Schäfer, stars of the world’s first professional pillow fighting league. Attendees can also watch live demonstrations and professional matches throughout the day at Italie Deux’s Meeting Place.

The special event precedes the International Day of Play on June 11, a global movement that encourages play as essential to human development, well-being, and community connection.

“With 65% of French people saying they’d be more likely to exercise if it were more fun, we saw an opportunity to create something truly engaging,” said Natalia Petelina, Meeting Place Manager at Italie Deux. “This is more than just a fitness trend—it’s about reconnecting with the joy of play and fostering a healthier, more connected community.”

This partnership follows research* from Italie Deux, part of Ingka Centres, that revealed one-third of French residents exercise less than 30 minutes a week, despite two-thirds wishing they could do more. The study also found that 65% are motivated by fun, and many would be more likely to try new ways of exercising if it felt playful or game-like.

“We all know exercise matters, but it’s not always fun,” said Steve Williams, founder and CEO of Pillow Fight Championship. “That’s where we come in. Pillow fighting delivers the joy and nostalgia of play, combined with the benefits of real athletic training. We’re thrilled to bring our ‘joie de vivre’ to Paris.”

The event also marks a ground-breaking collaboration of PFC’s international leagues including PFC France and PFC Poland – who just held their inaugural event on May 31. PFC Poland’s Aga Wunk will square off against German K-1 Champion, boxer, Power Slap veteran and current Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) fighter Nicole Schäfer, showcasing what Pillow Fight Championship is all about.

Participants can sign up in advance at https://www.italiedeux.com/fr/evenements/pillow-fight-championship-a-italie-deux-le-7-juin.

________________________________________

ABOUT INGKA CENTRES

Ingka Centres is part of the Ingka Group, which also includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments. With more than 50 years of experience and 38 meeting places across 15 markets, Ingka Centres welcomes over 270 million visitors annually. Its mission is to build vibrant, community-driven destinations that create emotional connections and social value.

More: ingkacentres.com

ABOUT PILLOW FIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (PFC)

Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) is the world’s first professional pillow fighting sports league. With more than 2 billion video views in its first six weeks, PFC is one of the fastest-growing combat sports worldwide. PFC has launched leagues in Brazil, Ghana, Nigeria, India, Malaysia, Poland, and now France.

More: www.fightpfc.com | @FightPFC

*Research Methodology

Data referenced in this release was collected by Censuswide, which surveyed 2,000 French adults between April 17–24, 2025. Censuswide follows MRS and ESOMAR guidelines and is a member of the British Polling Council.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.