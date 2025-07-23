Beast Bites Teams Up with Pillow Fight Championship as Official Partner for ESPN8: The Ocho Primetime Event

Beast Bites teams with PFC for "Hush. Presents Pillow Fight Championship"

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beast Bites™ – the pioneering brand behind the first viral Creatine Infused Gummies®. The wildly popular sports nutrition brand and viral social media disruptor – has joined forces with Pillow Fight Championship as an official partner for the highly anticipated “Hush. Presents Pillow Fight Championship” live event, airing live at 10 p.m. EST on August 1 on ESPN8: The Ocho.

This partnership unites two fast-growing disruptors in fitness, sport, and digital culture. Known for rewriting the rules of the supplement game, Beast Bites™ has earned cult status online with its high-performance formulas, bold flavor profiles, and raw, unfiltered brand voice. Its flagship Creatine Infused Gummies® have become a gym essential and viral staple, amassing hundreds of millions of views and fans across the fitness community.

“At Beast Bites, we believe fitness should be bold, fun, and a little untamed—just like pillow fighting,” said Wes Kouza, Managing Director of Beast Bites. “Teaming up with PFC for ESPN8 was an easy decision. We’re both shaking things up, owning our space, and delivering high-impact entertainment you won’t forget.”

Pillow Fight Championship, the world’s first and only professional pillow fighting league has exploded onto the sports entertainment scene with its blend of combat skill, theatrical flair, and family-friendly appeal. The August 1 event, presented by Hush., will feature a full fight card of elite pillow fighters battling it out inside the ring—all broadcast LIVE in primetime on ESPN8: The Ocho, the network’s annual presentation of offbeat sports.

“Beast Bites brings the kind of industry-changing energy we thrive on,” said PFC CEO Steve Williams. “They’re not just another fitness company—they’re a cultural movement. As an official partner, they’ll help amplify the spectacle and give fans even more reason to tune in.”

The fusion of action, attitude, and audience appeal promises a night of unforgettable entertainment as “Hush. Presents Pillow Fight Championship” brings the pain (and pillows) to the national spotlight when ESPN2 becomes ESPN8: The Ocho LIVE from Walt Disney World and ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

About Beast Bites

Beast Bites™ is the brand that made Creatine Infused Gummies® go viral—pioneering a new format in performance nutrition that helped reshape how gym-goers supplement. With over 1 million happy customers, a top-10 Brand ranking in TikTok Shop’s health & wellness category, and a growing line of Sports Nutrition products, Beast Bites is redefining what strength tastes like. Fueled by grit, flavor, and fan-driven loyalty, Beast Bites™ empowers the next generation to train harder, recover faster, and build like a Beast.

About Pillow Fight Championship

PFC: Pillow Fight Championship is the world’s first professional pillow fighting league featuring professional fighters engaging in intense, fast-paced and all ages-friendly combat unrivaled by any other professional sports entertainment or fighting organization.

