Entrinsik Releases Informer 2025.2 With Enhanced Performance, Google Drive Integration, and Expanded AI Capabilities

Entrinsik Expands AI Accessibility and Data Visualization in Informer 2025.1.0

New version introduces modernized server architecture, Google Drive integration, and advanced automation features

Informer 2025.2 brings strategic upgrades to help our customers do more with their data—faster and with greater confidence” — Madhavi W. Chandra, chief product officer at Entrinsik

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrinsik , a leader in data analytics and business intelligence solutions, today announced the official release of Informer 2025.2, the latest version of its flagship platform. The new release delivers improved performance, expanded file integration, and enhanced AI-powered functionality to support automated workflows, streamlined reporting, and deliver usable intelligence from distributed data sources.Informer 2025.2 includes a modernized server architecture, offering faster performance, improved scalability, and a smoother experience across the platform.“Informer 2025.2 brings strategic upgrades to help our customers do more with their data—faster and with greater confidence,” said Madhavi W. Chandra, chief product officer at Entrinsik. “This release strengthens the foundation of Informer to support the next generation of analytics where performance, automation, and governed AI all work together seamlessly.”The release also introduces Google Drive Integration, joining our existing OneDrive, Box, and GitHub Integrations. This allows users to sync Google Drive folders within Informer Libraries and make Google Drive content instantly accessible to Informer AI Assistants.“By connecting Google Drive to Informer Libraries, we’ve created a smarter way to surface insights from the content teams use every day,” added Chandra. “AI Assistants can now access, search, and analyze Drive documents, turning static files into actionable intelligence, all through Informer.”Additional features in Informer 2025.2 include automated Job uploads to Google Drive and OneDrive, allowing Reports and Datasets to be delivered directly to shared folders without manual effort. Template Input Presets have also been introduced, enabling administrators' tighter control over how Templates are run and shared, supporting both security and simplicity.Key features of Informer 2025.2 include:· Modernized Server Architecture: Upgraded backend for faster performance, improved scalability, and enhanced stability.· Google Drive Integration: Sync folders to Informer Libraries, enabling AI Assistants to analyze and interact with cloud-stored content.· Job Uploads to Cloud Storage: Schedule Jobs to upload output files directly to Google Drive or OneDrive for streamlined delivery.· Template Input Presets: Lock and pre-define input values for Templates, simplifying user experience while maintaining governance.Informer 2025.2 is now available to all customers. To explore the full release, visit https://entrinsik.com/informer/informer-2025-2-0-release/ ###About EntrinsikEntrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness the power of data. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Its flagship BI platform, Informer, empowers organizations to transform raw data into actionable insights through self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting – all under a secure, audited framework that meets SOC 2 standards, ensuring data security, governance, and compliance. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients in various industries, including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. To learn more about Entrinsik and its platforms, visit https://entrinsik.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.