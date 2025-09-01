Integrated Automotive Services Sponsors the Karl Stirner Arts Trail in Easton

Integrated Automotive Services in Easton, PA, is proud to sponsor the Karl Stirner Arts Trail, supporting community art, culture, and public spaces.

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Automotive Services is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Karl Stirner Arts Trail, a beloved public arts and nature path that showcases local and international creativity along the Bushkill Creek.

Investing in Easton’s Creative and Cultural Growth

As a longtime local business, Integrated Automotive Services recognizes the value of supporting initiatives that strengthen community identity. The Karl Stirner Arts Trail reflects the same values of quality, craftsmanship, and vision the shop brings to every auto repair—and this sponsorship is a natural extension of that shared purpose for community engagement.

Word from the Owner

"Sponsoring the Karl Stirner Arts Trail is one more way we give back to a community that continues to inspire us." - Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated

Automotive Services

About Integrated Automotive Services

Founded in 1990, Integrated Automotive Services is located at 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA 18042, United States. The shop is a NAPA AutoCare Center and specializes in servicing BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Audi, and other import brands with ASE-certified technicians and OEM-quality parts.

To learn more or book service, visit the website or call (610) 253-4700.

