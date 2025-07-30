Validata Group and Mambu Partner to Accelerate Banking Digital Transformation with AI-Powered Technology

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validata Group is pleased to announce its partnership with Mambu, the leading core cloud banking platform, to enable their clients to innovate faster, accelerate application delivery with maximum quality, without disrupting core business processes, and adopt resilient, intelligent technology to keep up with today’s rapidly changing business needs.This collaboration brings together Mambu’s composable core cloud banking platform with Validata’s composable AI automation and 20+ years of experience, creating a powerful partnership that enables Mambu customers to de-risk their data migration and implementation projects, resulting in reduced deployment times, enhanced ROI and faster go-lives.Mambu clients will gain a unique head start, with a unified AI-powered, cloud-native platform that will help them streamline and ensure quality in all phases of their projects. Through AI-powered continuous quality engineering and test automation, real-time progressive data migration, end-to-end reconciliation, payments and financial messaging transformation, including ISO 20022 readiness, customers will be at a competitive advantage that allows them to embrace digital transformation.“Welcoming Validata into Mambu’s growing list of partners is an exciting step for us. Their solutions driven approach through innovation makes them the ideal partner for us as we continue to support banks and financial institutions in embracing modern infrastructure. We look forward to working with them and bringing more solutions to our customers”. Anthony Nonnis, Global Head of Partnerships at Mambu.Vaios Vaitsis, Founder and CEO at Validata Group added, ‘We are excited about our partnership with Mambu as we share a common vision to help banks modernize and evolve at speed. By leveraging our AI-powered automation technology alongside Mambu’s flexible and scalable banking architecture, financial institutions can accelerate their digital journeys while ensuring compliance, resilience, and operational excellence.’Mambu is the world’s only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu supports more than 260 customers in over 65 countries – including Western Union, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, N26, BancoEstado, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO and Bank Islam.Validata Group is an international, independent software company that empowers banks and financial services with continuous quality engineering and automation, smart real-time ‘progressive’ data migration and end-to-end reconciliation, payments and financial messages transformation (ISO 20022 readiness) capabilities powered by AI and Analytics.With over 100 successful projects worldwide and two decades of pioneering innovation, we’ve proven our commitment to delivering excellence and ensuring customer success.Our AI-powered technology is trusted by leading banks globally, as they can accelerate their banking software upgrades, migration and implementation projects with confidence, resulting in enhanced ROI and faster go-lives.

