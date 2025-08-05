Anura and Swaarm Partner to Deliver a Fraud-Free, Performance Marketing Solution to Scale Smarter

Market-leading platforms unite to deliver clean traffic and advanced tracking, empowering performance marketers to scale smarter.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anura and Swaarm have joined forces to give performance marketers exactly what they need: clean, reliable data and the tools to act on it. This new partnership brings together Anura’s industry-leading ad fraud solution with Swaarm’s powerful tracking and automation platform, making it easier for advertisers, agencies, and affiliate networks to eliminate fraud, improve attribution, and drive better results.Smarter Tools, Stronger ResultsAnura keeps the traffic clean. Swaarm makes sure that traffic works harder. With cleaner traffic, smarter tracking, data-driven insights, and built-in automation, marketers can finally focus on what matters: real performance."Scaling up in the affiliate marketing and AdTech industries is not just about ambition, it’s about making smart choices backed by the right technology,” said Ioana Manaila, Head of Operations at Swaarm. “Our partnership with Anura is a great example of how combining best-in-class fraud protection with precise tracking gives our clients the confidence they need to succeed in performance marketing.”Key Partnership Benefits• Seamless Fraud Prevention and Tracking: Anura blocks invalid traffic before it skews your data. Swaarm captures the rest with real-time tracking and analytics, giving marketers end-to-end visibility and control.• Clearer Attribution and Smarter Optimization: With fraud-free data and transparent tracking, marketers get a true view of what’s working. That means faster, more confident decisions, more efficient campaigns, and better outcomes.• More Value for AdTech and Affiliate Marketers: By cutting wasted spend and simplifying complex operations, the Anura and Swaarm tech stack helps performance teams grow faster with tools built for scale and efficiency.Better Data, Smarter GrowthThis partnership isn’t just about stopping fraud or tracking conversions. It’s about giving marketers the confidence to grow with clean data they can trust. Anura and Swaarm bring complementary strengths to the table, helping teams move faster, work smarter, and make every dollar count.Raising the Bar for Performance MarketingTogether, Anura and Swaarm are delivering more than a technology integration. They are setting a new benchmark for what performance marketing should look like: transparent, scalable, and built on results marketers can actually trust.About AnuraAnura is a leading ad fraud solution dedicated to eliminating bots, malware, and human fraud without blocking legitimate visitors. Built on over 20 years of data, Anura delivers unmatched accuracy, actionable analytics, and flexible integrations, all backed by its industry-first 99.999% Accuracy Guarantee. Anura is TAG Certified Against Fraud and committed to helping clients protect their ad spend and maximize real ROI. For more information, visit anura.io.About SwaarmSwaarm is a performance-based marketing all-in-one platform that provides advertisers, agencies, and networks with the tools to manage, track, attribute, analyze, and optimize campaigns across all digital channels. Built for scalability and efficiency, Swaarm combines automation, AI-driven optimization, and privacy-first attribution to help clients make smarter, faster marketing decisions. For more information, visit swaarm.com.

