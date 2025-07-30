Highway 83 culvert replacement project begins next week in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin the Highway 83 culvert replacement project on August 4. This project is designed to improve drainage, enhance safety, and extend the life of the roadway.

Improvements include replacing the existing structural steel pipe beneath U.S. Highway 83/South Broadway Street with a concrete box culvert, along with signal improvements and road resurfacing.

Prep work is underway. Southbound U.S. 83/South Broadway is reduced to one lane, and the U.S. 2 off-ramp to U.S. 83 is currently closed, with a detour via the U.S. 2/U.S. 52 interchange. Drivers will be routed north on U.S. 52, then west on U.S. 2 to exit at the U.S. 2/U.S. 83 interchange. Expect delays while the closures are in effect.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by late October 2025.

As the project progresses, the NDDOT will continue to provide timely updates on traffic patterns and road conditions. For updates, visit dot.nd.gov/Highway83.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the N.D. Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.