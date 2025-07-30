Suffolk Named Title Partner for Sold-Out DCAC2025 Charity Golf Tournament Supporting the SS American Memorial Foundation

Suffolk is the Title Partner for DCAC Charity Golf 2025 DCAC 2025 Charity Golf Tournament

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suffolk, a national enterprise that builds, invests, and innovates, has been named the Title Partner of the DCAC 2025 Charity Golf Tournament, taking place September 16, 2025, at Riverplace Country Club in Austin, Texas. The tournament is officially sold out and will raise funds to support the SS American Memorial Foundation, a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to honoring the sacrifices of America’s military and civilian heroes.Suffolk: Title Partner and National Leader in Mission Critical ConstructionWith more than $5.5 billion in annual revenue and 2,800 employees across the United States, Suffolk is a privately held, end-to-end construction enterprise that delivers value across the entire project lifecycle. Through a combination of core construction management services and vertical service lines—including real estate capital investment, design, self-perform capabilities, and innovation research—Suffolk serves clients in every major industry sector.From mission critical and life sciences to education, healthcare, and federal government projects, Suffolk manages some of the most complex and sophisticated builds in the country. The company is led by founder, chairman, and CEO John Fish, and is currently ranked #8 on ENR’s list of Top CM-at-Risk Contractors. Suffolk is headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in New York, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Portland, and Herndon.To learn more about Suffolk’s work in the mission critical sector, visit their website, linked here. Honoring America’s Heroes: SS American Memorial FoundationAll proceeds from this year’s sold-out tournament benefit the SS American Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to honoring those who have served—military and civilian alike—through direct assistance, historical education, and patriotic initiatives.Located on the historic Lazy U Ranch in Seguin, Texas, the SS American Memorial is more than a monument—it is a living sanctuary that provides respite, hope, and connection for families affected by the burdens of service. The foundation’s mission reflects DCAC’s ongoing commitment to veterans, their families, and preserving the enduring spirit of service that defines the nation.For more information, visit the SS American Memorial Foundation website here. DCAC: 10 Years of Purpose-Driven ConnectionNow in its 10th year, the Data Center Austin Conference (DCAC) has grown into one of the most disruptive and sought-after events in the mission critical and digital infrastructure industry. Known for blending bold innovation with meaningful connection, DCAC attracts leaders from across the AI, cloud, power, and data center sectors to explore what’s next in the infrastructure powering the future.The 2025 DCAC Charity Golf Tournament kicks off Day One of the conference on the morning of September 16 at Riverplace Country Club in Austin. The event features networking, tournament play, and awards, all in support of a cause that reflects the values at the core of the DCAC community.About DCACThe Data Center Anti Conference (DCAC) is a one-of-a-kind event at the intersection of cloud, AI, and mission critical infrastructure. Since 2015, DCAC has challenged traditional conference models, fostering a movement defined by community, innovation, and action.

