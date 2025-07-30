Transport and communications statistics for the first half of 2025
MACAU, July 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 253,089 as at the end of the first half of 2025, up by 1.0% year-on-year. In the first half year, cross-border vehicular traffic (5,302,937 trips) grew by 23.2% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (39,408 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (26,884 trips) dropped by 1.4% and 3.2% respectively. As at the end of the first half year, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,482,929) and internet subscribers (779,317) showed respective growth of 4.5% and 4.9% year-on-year.
New registration of motor vehicles dropped by 0.7% year-on-year to 5,901 in the first half year, with the proportion of electric vehicles (2,218) growing by 7.1 percentage points to 37.6%. In June, new registration of motor vehicles increased by 21.1% to 1,046 (electric vehicles accounted for 477 or 45.6%). In the first half year, traffic accidents decreased by 4.4% year-on-year to 7,331, with 2,620 persons injured. Number of traffic accidents in June inched up by 0.4% year-on-year to 1,262, which resulted in injuries to 461 persons.
As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 23.2% year-on-year to 5,302,937 trips in the first half year. Light passenger car trips rose by 25.0% year-on-year to 5,027,358; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (1,036,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (813,000) went up by 45.8% and 14.7% respectively. In the first half year, passenger ferry trips (39,408 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (26,884 trips) decreased by 1.4% and 3.2% year-on-year respectively. In June, cross-border vehicular traffic (932,895 trips) grew by 23.8% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (6,194 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,267 trips) dropped by 4.9% and 8.8% respectively.
With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land dropped by 7.2% year-on-year to 32,134 tonnes in the first half year, and that of port containerized cargo went down by 7.0% to 89,499 tonnes. Gross weight of air cargo reduced by 4.5% year-on-year to 46,813 tonnes, of which gross weight of outward cargo (41,910 tonnes) diminished by 6.3%, while that of inward cargo (2,477 tonnes) and transit cargo (2,426 tonnes) grew by 5.0% and 25.9% respectively. In June, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (6,885 tonnes) and port containerized cargo (16,957 tonnes) rose by 12.7% and 10.3% year-on-year respectively, while gross weight of air cargo (8,984 tonnes) decreased by 6.8%.
As at the end of the first half year, there were 79,023 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.6% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 4.5% year-on-year to 1,482,929; postpaid subscribers (1,049,387) and prepaid card subscribers (433,542) rose by 1.9% and 11.2% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 779,317 as at the end of the first half year, up by 4.9% year-on-year. The total duration of internet usage in the first half year increased by 0.7% to 876 million hours, whereas that in June grew by 1.3% to 148 million hours.
