Bloomin' Blinds of BuxMont Is 2025 Franchise Owner of the Year at National Awards Event

Bloomin’ Blinds of BuxMont earns top franchise honors and national sales awards at 2025 Bloomin’ Blinds Family Reunion and Pink Party.

This award is truly an honor. It’s a reflection of the incredible people around me. I’m grateful for the customers and the dedicated, passionate colleagues. I share this recognition with them.”
— Graig Weiss, owner of Bloomin' Blinds of BuxMont
SOUTHAMPTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 2025 Bloomin’ Blinds Awards celebration, Bloomin’ Blinds of Bucks, Montgomery & Greater Princeton (BuxMont) received top honors for their outstanding 2024 performance. The event recognized franchise owners who demonstrated exceptional results and contributions to the national Bloomin’ Blinds system.

Bloomin’ Blinds of BuxMont, led by owner Graig Weiss, was named 2024 Franchise Owner of the Year, a distinguished recognition within the Bloomin’ Blinds franchise network. The award reflects excellence in overall sales, brand representation, customer service, and leadership.

Under Weiss’s leadership, the BuxMont team has expanded its service territory, strengthened its in-house training, and emphasized customer education and communication. These efforts, paired with high-performance standards, helped drive year-over-year growth and record-setting numbers.

The full list of awards earned by Bloomin’ Blinds of BuxMont includes:

2025 Franchise Owner of the Year – Recognizing leadership, growth, and brand alignment across all performance categories.

Top Overall Sales – given by Alta Window Fashions to the highest national sales volume for Alta products across the Bloomin’ Blinds network.

Top Sales of Cellular Shades – given by Alta Window Fashions to the leading national sales for cellular shade products.

Top Product Sales for Cellular Shades – given by the Bloomin’ Blinds family to the highest unit volume of in-house branded cellular shades.

Top Product Sales for Soft Treatments – given by the Bloomin’ Blinds family to the highest overall sales of custom drapery and soft treatments.

The business’s online visibility and customer engagement were also supported by a strategic partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency specializing in the industry.

“Bloomin’ Blinds of BuxMont shows what’s possible when great service meets smart marketing,” said WTMP CEO William Hanke. “Their success reflects how valuable strong online access and responsiveness are to today’s customers.”

Residents in Bucks, Montgomery, and the Greater Princeton area can learn more about Bloomin’ Blinds of BuxMont or schedule a consultation at https://bloominblindsbuxmont.com/.

For other window treatment businesses seeking to strengthen their online presence, visit
https://wtmarketingpros.com or call (314) 470-1180.

Graig Weiss
Bloomin' Blinds of Bucks, Montgomery, & Greater Princeton
+1 267-459-9139
email us here

Since 1997, I have been helping businesses across the country with their digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. As an Air Force veteran, I bring a disciplined approach to my work, and my agency has won numerous awards in Search, Consulting, and Marketing throughout recent years. Together with my daughter Amber, I have become a leading specialist in running SEO and SEM for window treatment and awning companies. Our expertise in this niche has driven us to specialize in helping these businesses grow and expand nationwide. If you own or help run a window treatment, covering, or awning company, we are your ticket to more leads, phone calls, and higher Google rankings.

