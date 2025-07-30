Season’s latest cuttlefish count takes place

Release date: 30/07/25

Marine scientists from the Department of Environment and Water (DEW) and the South Australian Research & Development Institute (SARDI) will today finalise the latest surveys of South Australia's Giant Australian Cuttlefish along the 'cuttlefish coast' in Northern Spencer Gulf.

Early indications have found large numbers of cuttlefish, still mating and laying eggs with no evidence of algal bloom impacts on the population. Government scientists are meeting today to discuss management options if the bloom is detected in waters off Point Lowly, where the cuttlefish gather to breed.

The survey, conducted today and yesterday, is occurring at ten long-term monitoring sites established by SARDI.

This year, DEW have undertaken four counts at these locations - May, June, early July and late July.

SARDI completed their annual counts at the same locations in June.

Full analysis of cuttlefish survey results will now be undertaken by SARDI and DEW.

Divers undertake a standardised survey, established by SARDI, to estimate cuttlefish abundance across the rocky reef fringing the Point Lowly Peninsula.

The surveys were undertaken as satellite imagery indicates elevated concentrations of chlorophyll-a in the region. Water samples have been collected for testing to determine if algae is present and agencies are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Dead adult cuttlefish are likely to wash ashore in the next few months, as they naturally aggregate to spawn and then die. This occurs every year and can be a good indication of spawning success.

The spawning population has exhibited significant fluctuations over the years, including a pronounced decline in the early 2010s followed by a marked recovery in recent years.

These trends are indicative of the species' short lifespan and its capacity to adapt to changing environmental conditions.

Click here for vision of cuttlefish from the recent survey.

Quotes

Attributable Susan Close MP

The Giant Australian cuttlefish is a spectacular creature.

The cuttlefish count gives us a good understanding of the population and is vital at times like this when we have an algal bloom.

While early indications have not shown impacts of the algal bloom on the cuttlefish population, the government will continue to monitor satellite imagery and survey the cuttlefish coast.