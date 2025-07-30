Significant drop in robbery and theft offences as crime continues to fall

Release date: 30/07/25

The number of crimes reported across the State has fallen for a tenth consecutive month, with latest statistics showing a five per cent drop in reported offences.

The rolling yearly data to the end of May reveals theft and robbery offences decreased by 10 per cent.

Year on year there were 5,709 fewer theft incidents reported to SA Police.

Shop theft has continued to fall in South Australia with a seven per cent decline in the May period with 1,224 fewer offences reported.

This is the seventh successive decline in reported shop theft offences.

These results demonstrate the success of anti-shoplifting initiative Operation Measure which specifically targets repeat offenders and monitors locations that record high levels of offending.

As part of Operation Measure, there has been 2,425 apprehensions, such as arrests or reports, linked to nominated persons of interest.

The rolling data also reveals a six per cent drop in car theft while theft from a vehicle declined by 20 per cent.

There was also 594 fewer house break-ins reported in the 12-month period while aggravated robberies declined by 14 per cent, from 490 offences to 432 offences.

The overall drop in crime reflects the Labor Government’s continued efforts to support SA Police. The recent State Budget provides the largest boost to police funding in the state’s history, with the aim to target 5000 sworn officers by 2031.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

For the tenth straight month, the number of crimes reported to SA Police has fallen with robbery and theft offences significantly down.

The Government has increased funding to get more sworn officers on frontline duty. This allows initiatives like Operation Measure to expand their presence and deliver these impressive results.

By boosting the number of frontlines officers, SA Police can direct resources where they’re needed most to keep the community safe.

Attributable to South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens

Operation Measure is an example of police, security and retailers working together to identify offending patterns and those responsible for retail theft. It targets recidivist offenders responsible for theft and those who use violence and threats during their crimes.

We’re pleased to see a reduction in reports of shop theft, as it shows our policing tactics have a positive impact in the community, which also assists with business confidence in our city.

Attributable to Andrew White, Adelaide Economic Development Agency’s Executive Manager, Rundle Mall

The feedback we’re getting from centres and stores in Rundle Mall is that Operation Measure’s working and they’re seeing fewer thefts and less anti-social behaviour.

More than one million people visit Rundle Mall every week, and the overwhelming majority of people do the right thing.

With the additional police presence, and our increased security, Rundle Mall continues to be a vibrant, safe and welcoming place to visit, shop and explore.

We are glad to hear that Operation Measure’s continuing and welcome any further State Government and SAPOL initiatives.