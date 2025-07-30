InjectCo opens newest location in Austin

Injectco's master nurse injectors Injectco interiors

Personalized, nonsurgical aesthetic services are now available on Burnet Road.

We’re not just here to offer treatments. We’re here to empower people to feel their best, inside and out.” — Kiara DeWitt

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InjectCo , a fast-growing Texas-based medical aesthetics brand, officially opened its newest clinic in the heart of Austin on June 11.The expansion reflects InjectCo’s mission to provide safe, personalized, and results-driven aesthetic care rooted in wellness and emotional confidence.Founded by Kiara DeWitt , BSN, RN, CPN, InjectCo specializes in preventative medical aesthetics, helping patients maintain a youthful, natural appearance through science-backed treatments and individualized care plans.With existing clinics across the Dallas–Fort Worth area and Houston, the new Austin location marks a strategic step in the brand’s continued growth across Texas.“We’re not just here to offer treatments. We’re here to empower people to feel their best, inside and out,” said DeWitt. “Austin has long been on our radar. It’s a vibrant city that values wellness, self-care, and community. Our goal is to bring the InjectCo experience to a place that already prioritizes health and confidence.”Patients can now book appointments for InjectCo’s full range of nonsurgical aesthetic treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, liquid BBL, microneedling, lip flips, and skin rejuvenation therapies.Every treatment plan is customized, with a focus on achieving natural results through ethical, medically supervised techniques.The Austin location also serves as an extension of InjectCo’s educational mission.Through the Texas Academy of Medical Aesthetics, also founded by DeWitt, the clinic will host hands-on training and shadowing opportunities for aspiring injectors. This dual-purpose model allows the clinic to serve both patients and the next generation of skilled providers.To celebrate the opening, InjectCo will host a $4,000+ grand opening giveaway on Instagram, partnering with other local Austin businesses to offer wellness-focused prizes and treatment packages.About InjectCoInjectCo is an aesthetics clinic offering nonsurgical cosmetic treatments. It combines medical expertise with a personalized client experience to deliver safe, natural-looking results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.