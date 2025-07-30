PubHive Wins Client Service Excellence Award 2025 from SME News

PubHive wins the Client Service Excellence Award - 2025 from SME News

PubHive wins the Client Service Excellence Award 2025 - SME News, admitting its AI-powered platform, global client support & impact in life sciences workflows.

At PubHive, we don’t just deliver software - we become an extension of our clients’ teams.” — Raj Vaghela

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubHive, the award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform company for scientific literature and safety information management, is proud to announce its recognition as the Client Service Excellence Award - 2025 winner at the SME News IT Awards.The accolade, presented by SME News as part of its prestigious annual IT Awards program, honours outstanding service delivery, customer satisfaction, and impact in the information technology sector. PubHive was recognized for its continued commitment to client-centric innovation, responsive support, and tailored onboarding that empower life sciences organizations to transform complex workflows into scalable, compliant, and efficient operations.🔬 A Trusted Partner in Life SciencesPurpose-built for highly regulated industries like pharmacovigilance medical affairs , regulatory intelligence, and clinical operations, PubHive combines advanced AI with workflow automation to streamline how teams manage literature, safety data, and scientific insights.🌍 Global Reach, Personalized SupportFrom enterprise pharmaceutical firms to agile medical device startups, PubHive supports organizations across the globe with:• Personalized Gen-AI solutions tailored to each team’s workflow• 24/7 support from our experts• Scalable implementation for rapid onboarding• Compliance-first approach aligned with GVP, PRISMA, and FDA guidelinesAbout PubHivePubHive Ltd. is a cloud-based software company with a mission to make healthier scientific literature and safety workflows for life science companies across all stages of the commercialization lifecycle - from discovery to post-market. PubHive Navigator, the company’s scientific workflow management platform, optimizes existing business processes and automates repetitive work for teams in regulatory and medical affairs, research and development, drug safety, pharmacovigilance, medical devices, CER/PMCF, medical communication/writing, library, information management, document delivery, literature monitoring & reporting, and other divisions. Powered by a proprietary Omni-Loop Artificial Intelligence (AI)™ engine, PubHive Navigator is the only 'fit for purpose' one-stop enterprise scientific workflow automation platform today, distinguishing itself through flexible end-to-end workstreams and intuitive interfaces that make literature handling quick and easy.Learn more at pubhive.com and to schedule a personalised demo, please contact hello@pubhive.com or schedule at pubhive.com/sales🏆 About the SME News IT AwardsThe SME News IT Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in innovation, service delivery, and technological advancement among small and mid-sized enterprises across the UK and beyond. Winners are selected based on rigorous criteria, including customer feedback, industry impact, and commitment to excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.