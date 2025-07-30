Cardiovascular Associates of America Appoints Sean Cofoid as Chief Data Officer

Sean’s background at the intersection of data science, clinical care, and business operations makes him uniquely qualified to lead CVAUSA’s data transformation” — Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA

ORLANDO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a leading national physician-led cardiovascular platform, today announced the appointment of Sean Cofoid as Chief Data Officer . In this newly created role, Cofoid will report directly to CEO Tim Attebery and lead the organization’s enterprise-wide data and analytics strategy, including initiatives to advance value-based care.Cofoid brings more than 15 years of healthcare technology experience with deep expertise in data strategy, analytics, and AI implementation. In fact, Cofoid recently deployed four generative AI applications at a large health system. As Chief Data Officer, he will harness CVAUSA’s robust data assets across its growing network of cardiovascular practices to drive insights that improve clinical outcomes, operational performance, and business growth.“Sean’s background at the intersection of data science, clinical care, and business operations makes him uniquely qualified to lead CVAUSA’s data transformation,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA. “As we continue expanding our value-based care capabilities, Sean’s leadership will be instrumental in delivering insights that empower our clinicians and improve the lives of the patients we serve.”Throughout his career, Cofoid has worked across a range of healthcare organizations from small startups to major enterprises such as HCA and Envision Healthcare leading enterprise-scale data initiatives and deploying advanced technologies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Professional Services at an AI startup, where he helped deploy four generative AI applications at a large healthcare provider.“I’m thrilled to join CVAUSA at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Sean Cofoid. “The opportunity to bring together data from across a diverse national network and use it to transform care delivery is incredibly exciting. I look forward to collaborating with our clinicians, operators, and partners to create lasting impact through data.”Cofoid holds an MBA in Healthcare Management from Lipscomb University and earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science and Psychology from Vanderbilt University. In addition to his professional work, he serves as an Adjunct Professor at Belmont University’s College of Nursing, where he teaches Clinical Information Systems in the graduate and DNP programs. He resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife and three children.About Cardiovascular Associates of AmericaCardiovascular Associates of America is backed by Webster Equity Partners and aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model , physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com

