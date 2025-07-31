DENT and Unibeam Partner to Deliver SIM-Based User Authentication with Global Reach

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DENT, a leader in global eSIM connectivity, and Unibeam, the company redefining authentication through SIM technology, today announced a strategic partnership to bring SIM-based user authentication to enterprises worldwide.This partnership combines DENT’s global eSIM infrastructure with Unibeam’s deterministic SIM-based authentication technology, enabling seamless, secure two-factor authentication (2FA) that works on any device, in any market, from day one.Enterprises deploying this joint solution can offer frictionless login experiences to all users by activating a dedicated secondary eSIM as a secure second factor authentication, without requiring app downloads, passwords, or OTPs.“SIM-based authentication is the most deterministic and user-friendly method available today,” said Unibeam CEO, Ran Ben David. “By teaming up with DENT, we’re giving enterprises worldwide a powerful way to authenticate every user without compromising experience or reach.”DENT’s platform has been powering mobile connectivity for millions of users across the globe since 2017. With this partnership, DENT adds identity verification to its offering, making SIM-based authentication available to any app, platform, or digital service.“We believe the future of telecom is decentralized, secure, and accessible,” said Thomas Dingler, CEO of DENT Telecom. “This partnership with Unibeam opens up a new frontier for eSIM, one where authentication becomes as global and seamless as mobile data itself.”Together, DENT and Unibeam are removing the complexity and limitations of traditional 2FA like SMS codes, authenticator apps, or hardware tokens and replacing them with embedded authentication at the network level.Industries such as banking, healthcare, commerce and government can now deploy strong, seamless authentication that’s immune to SIM swaps, phishing, and social engineering, all while reaching 100% of their users.For more information, visit www.unibeam.com and www.denttelecom.io

