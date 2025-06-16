Nimble Goes Live with Unibeam, Delivering Seamless and Secure Authentication for Clients and Partners

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nimble, a supply‑chain finance fintech platform enabling businesses to offer early invoice payments and optimize working capital, today announced the selection of Unibeam’s authentication platform to enhance security and user experience for its clients and supplier networks.With a sleek on‑boarding process integrating into Nimble’s platform within hours, the new authentication layer was live in days—empowering users to securely manage advance requests and real-time ERP integrations with confidence.“Unibeam’s solution delivers exactly what we value: zero friction and fortified trust checkpoints at every login,” said Ziv Shilon, CEO of Nimble. “Traditional OTP methods were simply not secure enough for us. As a state-of-the-art fintech platform, we couldn’t afford that risk. With Unibeam, we’ve found a solution that’s both seamless and secure, giving our clients and suppliers the confidence to engage with our platform without hesitation.”“Startups and high-growth tech firms need strong authentication that doesn’t slow them down,” said Ran Ben David, CEO of Unibeam. “Nimble is exactly the kind of company we love to work with: fast-moving, product-led, and committed to both security and user experience. Our integration was done in hours, and they were live in days. That’s what modern authentication should look like.”“Deploying Unibeam through Verify Hub brings cutting‑edge authentication to Israeli innovators,” stated Doron Zuberman, CEO at Verify Hub. “We’re proud to deliver solutions that help companies like Nimble elevate security while retaining speed and agility.”About NimbleNimble is a supply chain finance platform that helps businesses strengthen supplier relationships and optimize cash flow. By offering early payments to suppliers and extended terms to buyers, Nimble creates win-win solutions across the supply chain. With seamless ERP integration and real-time analytics, Nimble transforms cash flow into a strategic growth tool. Learn more at www.nimble-finance.com About UnibeamUnibeam provides fast-to-integrate, SIM-based authentication for startups, digital-first companies, and enterprises. Built for security and simplicity, Unibeam helps organizations protect users against fraud, including SIM swap and social engineering, without compromising the user experience. Visit www.unibeam.com to learn more.About Verify HubVerify Hub is a leading identity and security integrator serving the Israeli tech ecosystem. The company partners with best-in-class vendors to deliver advanced authentication, fraud prevention, and access management solutions. Through its collaboration with Unibeam, Verify Hub helps Israeli companies modernize authentication with speed and confidence. Learn more: https://www.verify-hub.com/

