Unibeam Launches SaaS Control Center to Give Enterprises and MNOs Full Visibility Into Authentication Activity

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unibeam, the pioneer in SIM-based authentication, today announced the launch of the Unibeam Control Center ,a powerful new dashboard that gives customers, integrators, and mobile network operators real-time visibility into authentication activity across their entire user base.With the Control Center, Unibeam partners and customers can now track logins, monitor trends, and generate detailed reports - all from a single interface. The dashboard is designed to help organizations better understand how their end-users authenticate, detect fraud, and optimize the user experience.“Unibeam is quickly becoming a mission-critical part of the authentication stack for mobile operators and enterprises alike,” said Carlos DaSilva, Chief Product Officer at Unibeam. “As our customer base grows, visibility becomes essential. The Control Center gives our partners real-time insight into every authentication event, so they can operate with confidence and respond faster when it matters.”“The Control Center gives visibility like no other tool in the authentication space,” said Kobi Azran, CEO of Verify Hub, Unibeam’s partner. “It’s a clear competitive edge for Unibeam, enabling enterprises and operators to truly understand and control the authentication flow in real time”.The Control Center is now available to all Unibeam customers and partners. It includes customizable analytics views, exportable reports, and a real-time event tracker for faster operational decisions.This launch reinforces Unibeam’s mission to deliver secure, frictionless authentication, while giving organizations the tools they need to operate with confidence at scale. For more info: https://unibeam.com/product/dashboard/

