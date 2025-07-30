Minister Dion George on Wildlife Ranching South Africa 2024/25 hunting quotas

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has noted recent public statements by Wildlife Ranching South Africa (WRSA) that misrepresent the legal process before the High Court regarding the 2024 and 2025 national hunting and export quotas.

“The court has not ruled on the substance of WRSA’s application,” said Minister George. “The procedural order they refer to compels the department to file a record under Rule 53. That requirement only applies once a final decision has been taken. No such decision has been made, so there is currently no record to submit.”

The Minister confirmed that he has not issued any quotas for 2024 or 2025.

He described WRSA’s rhetoric as inflammatory and misleading.

The department will continue to participate in the legal process and act in line with the Constitution and the rule of law.

