New Music Alert I'm Not The One from Rising Pop Rock Duo Bunch of Ace

Bunch of Ace I'm Not the One from rising pop-rock duo Bunch of Ace

Track Title: I'm Not the One Genre: Pop Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: DE-NA5-24-11975

NIEDERSACHSEN, NIEDERSACHSEN, GERMANY, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising pop-rock duo Bunch of Ace, consisting of 16-year-old twin sisters Alessja and Alandra, returns with their new single I'm Not the One. As the third release from their upcoming album, the track offers an infectious mix of energy and emotion.I'm Not the One is a pop track that combines chilled-out vibes with hauntingly sweet melodies and a distinctive sound that sets it apart from the rest. With its relaxed yet emotionally charged atmosphere, the song pulsates with life and introspection.The lyrics tell the story of a young woman coming to terms with past love and choosing to look forward rather than dwelling on what is past. The track is poignant, and the situation is relatable to everyone."I'm Not the One is about letting go of the past and focusing on what comes next. It's chilled, emotional, and truly speaks to anyone out there struggling with their past" says Bunch of Ace about their fourth release in 2025.Although no live performances are planned for now, as Alessja and Alandra are high school students, Bunch of Ace focuses on social media engagement and digital promotion to spread their music and find their audience.Contact Bunch of Ace at info@bunchoface.de and please mention Radio Pluggers

Bunch of Ace - I'm Not The One (Official Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.