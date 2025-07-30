IAMTech - AI Solution of the Year Finalist 2025.

AI Solution of the Year Finalist IAMTech Logo Finalists banner - AI solution of the Year

IAMTech is Officially a Finalist in The AI Solution of the Year at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2025!

CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAMTech , a leading provider of digital solutions for industrial operations, is proud to announce it has been announced as a finalist for AI Solution of the Year at the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards 2025.The recognition highlights IAMTech’s innovative use of AI in its software, including iPlanSTO , turnaround management software, iPermit electronic permit-to-work system, and bespoke solutions. This technology is transforming how high-risk industries manage operational safety whilst simultaneously driving improvement in productivity and efficiency.“Our mission has always been to digitise and simplify complex industrial processes,” said Ross Coulman, Managing Director of IAMTech.“To be recognised among the top AI innovators in the UK is a proud moment and a testament to the hard work of the team.”IAMTech’s software is currently supporting clients in 27 countries around the world.The winners of the British Business Excellence Awards will be announced at the gala ceremony this November in London.About IAMTechIAMTech, founded in 1973, has transformed from its origins as industrial plant model makers into a global leader in industrial software. Catering to sectors such as Oil & Gas, Offshore, Chemical, Mining, Pharmaceutical, EPC, Manufacturing, and Power, IAMTech delivers a comprehensive suite of software solutions. These include STO Software, Permit & Isolation Software, and Bespoke Software Development. Through years of dedication, the company has distinguished itself by fostering innovation, industry collaboration, and a commitment to community and talent development. IAMTech's global influence is further solidified by its adaptability and enduring success, serving clients worldwide and supporting industries in achieving operational excellence.

