Ross Coulman MD IAMTech, Crowned 'Business Leader of the Year' at The Don’s (UK Business Awards)

Ross Coulman IAMTech wins Business Leader of the year IAMTech Logo The IAMTech team picking up the award

IAMTech, is thrilled to announce that our Managing Director, Ross Coulman, has been honoured as 'Business Leader of the Year' at the UK Business Awards.

CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAMTech , is thrilled to announce that our Managing Director, Ross Coulman, has been honoured as 'Business Leader of the Year' at the prestigious UK Business Awards ‘The Don’s’, held yesterday at the Park Plaza Hotel in London. This accolade cements Ross's reputation as an innovative and people-focused leader.Although Ross was unable to attend the ceremony in person due to speaking at Canada's Shutdown, Turnaround Superconference, he experienced the exciting moment virtually, thanks to an animated FaceTime call from three team members who attended on his behalf.Ross’s leadership has been transformational for IAMTech, driving the Teesside based company to remarkable global success. Under his guidance, IAMTech has expanded its reach to clients in 27 countries with their software being utilised by industry leaders such as Altrad, INEOS, HMEL, BP, and SABIC to enhance safety, efficiency, and compliance.Beyond business success, Ross has positioned IAMTech as a pillar of ethical corporate responsibility. In 2024, the company pledged 10% of revenue from Northeast UK contracts to charity and has raised significant funds for causes like Operation Smile UK. Ross’s commitment extends to employee wellness, with initiatives ranging from complimentary on-site amenities to personalised health benefits like gym memberships and AI-driven exercise tools.IAMTech’s team is immensely proud of Ross, whose value-driven leadership has set a gold standard for the company and the industry. As we look ahead to 2025, we are inspired to continue achieving greatness under Ross's award-winning leadership.For more information on IAMTech and its innovative solutions, visit www.iamtech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.