KAEFER Powers Up Safety with iPermit Go-Live on National Gas Projects

Scottish energy services giant, Wood Group, now part of KAEFER UK & Ireland has officially gone live with the iPermit electronic Permit to Work (ePTW) system.

CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scottish energy services giant, Wood Group, now part of KAEFER UK & Ireland has officially gone live with the iPermit electronic Permit to Work (ePTW) system. As part of the National Gas Transmission System Replacement Project, the iPermit implementation aims to enhance permit-to-work safety and control at their key UK site Kirriemuir.

As the main site contractor, KAEFER supports FEED, construction, and commissioning activities, with the overall contract valued at approximately £30 million. Despite initial and unavoidable project delays, IAMTech remained flexible, and the iPermit system went live on April 30, 2025, marking a major step in digitising work permit processes across this critical infrastructure program.

