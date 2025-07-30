Joint Commission announces initiative addressing accreditation for children’s hospitals

The Joint Commission July 29 announced an initiative to address “gaps” in how children’s hospitals are accredited and certified. The program will remove or revise inapplicable standards to better suit the circumstances of hospitals, the commission said. The standards selected will be determined by a Children’s Healthcare Advisory Committee, consisting of pediatric clinicians and child health care executives. The committee will be led by Michelle Riley-Brown, president and CEO of Children’s National Hospital, and Michael Anderson, M.D., pediatric intensivist and former CEO of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

