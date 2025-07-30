A' International Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards Call for Nominations

Homeware Design Awards

A’ Design Award & Competition Announces Call for Nominations for A' International Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards. The A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards are open for entries by Homeware Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Ceramic Artists, Glass Artists, Textile Designers, Interior Designers, Furniture Designers, Homeware Brands, Homeware Manufacturers, Decorative Item Craftsmen, Artisans, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Homeware Retailers, Homeware Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is free to join, Homeware Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Ceramic Artists, Glass Artists, Textile Designers, Interior Designers, Furniture Designers, Homeware Brands, Homeware Manufacturers, Decorative Item Craftsmen, Artisans, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Homeware Retailers, Homeware Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Homeware Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Homeware Awards consideration.Homeware Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards is on September 30, 2025. Results of the A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2026. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Homeware Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards: Tableware, Lighting Fixtures, Cookware, Decorative Accessories, Bathroom Accessories, Furniture, Textiles, Kitchen Gadgets and More. Homeware Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/100 Award for Good Homeware DesignThe A’ Design Prize for A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Homeware Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Homeware Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards.Homeware Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=100 to see past winners of the A' International Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/100 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote and recognize the best design works in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The primary aim of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by recognizing the best designs in all countries and in all design disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Decorative Items and Homeware Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

