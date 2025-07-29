MPD Seeking Suspects and a Vehicle in Multiple Business Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in business burglaries in the First and Fifth Districts.

In the below offenses, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the suspects forcibly entered multiple businesses, took property, and then fled the scene in a red SUV with tinted windows, no front tag, and black wheels.

At approximately 1:05 a.m., in the Unit block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25114557

At approximately 1:35 a.m., two businesses in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25114606

At approximately 1:40 a.m., in the 500 block of 8th Street, Southeast. CCN: 25004795

At approximately 1:44 a.m., in the 500 block of 8th Street, Southeast. CCN: 25114730

At approximately 2:00 a.m., in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 25114578

At approximately 2:07 a.m., in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 25114583

At approximately 2:19 a.m., in the 3400 block of 8th Street, Northeast. CCN: 25114569

Three of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###