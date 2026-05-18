Suspect Sought in M Street Destruction of Property
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Destruction of Property that occurred in Northwest.
On Monday, May 18, 2026, at approximately 12:00 a.m., the suspect approached a business in the 3300 block of M Street, Northwest. The suspect threw a keg through the front window of the business and then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the following photo:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26066979
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