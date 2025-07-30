Karnataka Tourism Gears Up to Participate at TTF Ahmedabad 2025

Bidar Fort: A majestic 15th-century fortress in Karnataka Bhutanatha Temple, Badami: Where Ancient Carvings Meet the Serenity of Sacred Waters Stone Chariot of Hampi: An Icon of Timeless Craftsmanship and Architectural Brilliance Hoysaleshvara Temple, Halebid, Karnataka Indian Tiger at the Kabini Tiger Reserve

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism is all set to participate at TTF Ahmedabad 2025, scheduled from July 31 to August 2 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gandhinagar. The event, one of India’s largest travel trade gatherings, is expected to bring together state tourism boards, national and international destinations, hospitality brands, and travel trade stakeholders under one roof.As the Host State of several major tourism initiatives in the country, Karnataka’s participation at TTF Ahmedabad will focus on presenting the state’s diverse tourism profile to the travel trade. The pavilion will provide structured information on Karnataka’s well-recognized tourism assets, including its UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Hampi, the Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas, Pattadakal, which represent some of India’s most significant historical and architectural landmarks, and the Western Ghats, recognized for its rich biodiversity and ecosystem.The stall will also detail Karnataka’s extensive wildlife and biodiversity offerings. The state is home to renowned reserves including Bandipur, Nagarhole, and Bhadra, which contribute to its standing as one of the leading wildlife tourism destinations in the country. These protected areas, part of the Western Ghats, are noted for tiger conservation efforts and house a rich variety of flora and fauna.Information on Karnataka’s varied landscapes will be highlighted, from its long coastline with scenic beaches along Karavali, to its coffee plantations in Coorg and Chikkamagaluru that form an important part of the state’s tourism economy. The pavilion will also present details on Karnataka’s cultural calendar, including the internationally renowned Mysuru Dasara festival and other regional celebrations, which are integral to the state’s identity.In addition, the pavilion will outline the role of Bengaluru, widely regarded as the Silicon Valley of India, in supporting Karnataka’s tourism infrastructure. The city functions as a major entry point for domestic and international visitors and connects efficiently to the state’s heritage sites, nature circuits, and coastal destinations.Through its participation at TTF Ahmedabad 2025, Karnataka Tourism aims to provide the travel trade with comprehensive insights into its tourism products and strengthen engagement with tour operators, travel agents, and industry stakeholders ahead of the upcoming season.

