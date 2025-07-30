Comfort in Crisis: The Comfort Cub Brings A $24,030 Donation Emotional Relief to Families Devastated by Texas Floods

A Comfort Cub weighted, therapeutic bear sits on flood debris in Kerr County, Texas. Chaplain Tony Dickey with a Comfort Cub standing in the Central Texas catastrophic flood debris. Central Texas flood survivor supporters hugging their Comfort Cubs.

The Comfort Cub nonprofit donates $24K in therapeutic, weighted teddy bears to Texas flood survivors, bringing lifesaving support to families facing deep grief.

Every single family I meet is living through Broken Heart Syndrome. And every single person receives a Comfort Cub because they need something to hold onto in the midst of this unbearable pain.” — Chaplain Tony Dickey, The Comfort Cub Ambassador with United Cajon Navy

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of the catastrophic flash floods that struck Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend — killing 138 people thus far — The Comfort Cub , a nonprofit 501(c)(3), has mobilized an emergency grief-relief response to help families experiencing unimaginable loss, including nearly a 500 Comfort Cub donation- made in two separate mission trips.The San Diego, California nonprofit, The Comfort Cub, is donating more than $24,030 worth of therapeutic Comfort Cubs to the survivors, first responders, and families who are still reeling from the devastation, with the help of Alaska Air Cargo’s Known Shipper Program, shipping the weighted cubs.Working alongside partner organization United Cajun Navy, renowned disaster-relief Chaplain Tony Dickey has already delivered 210 Comfort Cubs while praying with survivors, comforting families searching for loved ones including children from Camp Mystic, parents and grandparents throughout the flood zone along the Guadalupe River and offering critical emotional and spiritual support."This is the worst tragedy I have ever seen in my decades of helping at disasters," Chaplain Dickey told news reporters and anchors from CNN , Fox, ABC , CBS, The Weather Channel, AccuWeather, and KPBS. "Every single family I meet is living through Broken Heart Syndrome. And every single person receives a Comfort Cub because they need something to hold onto in the midst of this unbearable pain."The Comfort Cub is a specially designed weighted, therapeutic teddy bear proven to help soothe symptoms of grief and trauma by activating the body’s natural calming chemicals—serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin—through deep touch pressure therapy. The bears have been used across the country in hospitals in labor and delivery, crisis response teams, therapy programs, oncology departments, special needs programs, mental health clinics and by law enforcement on a variety of cases including domestic violence and sexual abuse response cases.This week, on Thursday, July 31st through Friday, August 1st, the Comfort Cub volunteer ambassador Beverly King, a survivor of the 2017 Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting, is flying from New York to Texas to expand the reach of the donation. King will be distributing another 270 Comfort Cubs as she visits flood-ravaged communities including Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, Sandy Creek, Marble Falls, Lago Vista, and Leander, meeting with families, churches, shelters, and schools to distribute additional Comfort Cubs and share her powerful testimony of healing.“I know what it means to survive something devastating,” said King. “These Comfort Cubs are more than normal teddy bears. They’re a lifeline in grief, and a way to say: you are not alone. They are a therapeutic tool and resource for parents and all families grieving their loved ones or who have lost their home.”Stops are also planned at fire departments, hospitals, volunteer hubs, and local businesses. The donation is made possible through an extraordinary grassroots effort.HOW TO HELPTo support the delivery of more Comfort Cubs to grieving families in Texas, visit:Your donation helps fund the production and shipping of therapeutic, weighted Comfort Cubs to all ages of adults and children in crisis.Media Contact:Danica McAdamDirector of Communications & MarketingThe Comfort Cub nonprofit 501(c)(3)Danica@TheComfortCub.orgABOUT THE COMFORT CUBFounded in 1999, The Comfort Cub is the original weighted, therapeutic teddy bear created to support individuals experiencing profound grief and trauma. Inspired by the loss of her infant son, founder Marcella Johnson began donating Comfort Cubs to hospitals and grieving parents who lost their children. Today, the organization has reached tens of thousands of people in need, from families affected by mass shootings and natural disasters to children in hospitals and survivors of personal tragedy.

The Comfort Cub Founder's Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.