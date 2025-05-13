Tum&Bum and TICO Join Forces: A Dream Team for Family Wellness with the 'Best Rest Sleeper'

A 3-year-old boy sleeping comfortably and safely with his pillow and blanket on his watermelon-colored Tum&Bum sleep chair. Young child using Tum&Bum incline sleep chair to fall asleep while she is congested and sick. The Innovation Company, TICO

Tum&Bum teams up with TICO to launch the “Best Rest Sleeper,” a wellness chair helping sick kids breathe easier and sleep better—bringing relief to families.

With TICO's expertise, we’re not just rebranding our product in the market; we’re expanding our mission to support families when they need it most.” — Brad Drake, CEO of Tum&Bum

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As any parent knows, nothing triggers stress and anxiety quite like a sick child. Those sleepless nights filled with worry can feel endless, leaving parents or caregivers desperate for a solution. Enter Tum&Bum , ready to problem-solve family wellness with an exciting new partnership with The Innovation Company ( TICO ). Together, they are on a mission to ensure that every child can breathe better with more oxygen flowing and sleep soundly, even when they’re under the weather.Introducing the " Best Rest Sleeper "—the safe, holistic, ingenious chair designed to help children find comfort during their toughest nights. By gently aligning a child’s body at a slight angle, it allows mucus from congestion to drain naturally, paving the way for better breathing and restorative sleep. With a staggering $800 million market demand for effective wellness solutions, Tum&Bum is poised to lead the charge."The 'Best Rest Sleeper' is a parent’s dream solution when their child is not sleeping at night due to coughing and congestion that keeps them from staying asleep,” said Brad Drake, CEO of Tum&Bum. “It’s the answer to navigating the challenges of youth sickness. I wish I had one when my three children were little, because there were countless nights where no one slept, as I had them sleeping on my chest to keep them from coughing and at a safe, comfortable angle- which is exactly how the Tum&Bum works and why I came up with it. With TICO's expertise, we’re not just rebranding our product in the market; we’re expanding our mission to support families when they need it most."TICO, known for its knack for nurturing small business growth, will deploy its AI-driven insights and market strategies to propel Tum&Bum to new heights. Whether it's the core team at TICO helping companies like FasCat, a cycling coaching business, or the use of our closely partnered brand agency called Human Design, working with global brand names, such as Land O’Lakes, JanSport, etc. TICO brings the credibility, experience, and depth to power new brands to incredible success.“Tum&Bum is a different partner company from who we would typically collaborate with," said CEO of TICO, John Dunning. “When we met Brad and heard his vision, we were in. As parents ourselves, we knew how important it was for communities across our country and beyond to hear about this wonderful new product. And we knew we could help. We’re thrilled to partner with Tum&Bum to amplify their impact, creating solutions that resonate with families everywhere."As Tum&Bum embarks on this partnership, families can anticipate transformative products that truly make a difference. For more information about the "Best Rest Sleeper" and upcoming initiatives, visit TumandBum.com.About Tum&BumTum&Bum is a parenting & sleep wellness company on a mission to create innovative solutions that enhance better breathing, better rest, and holistic solutions for parents with young children, ensuring parents have the support they need during life’s tough moments.About TICOThe Innovation Company is a venture holding company dedicated to driving authentic innovation and market-leading performance, combining traditional expertise with cutting-edge technology to empower businesses.Danica McAdamTum&BumPR ManagerDanica@McAdamPR.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.