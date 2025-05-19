San Diego’s Award-Winning Heart Surgeon Urges Action on Mental Health’s Invisible Role in Heart Disease

Dr. Alexandra Kharazi, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon, in the operating room. Dr. Alexandra Kharazi, MD. Dr. Alexandra Kharazi, MD, winning the American Heart Association's 2025 "Woman of Impact" award.

Mental health directly affects physical heart health— Dr. Kharazi urges action this May to prevent disease and save lives through early awareness and care.

I don’t want to meet patients when their heart is already in my hands.... When we care for our mental health, we protect our physical heart health too.” — Dr. Alexandra Kharazi, MD, FACS

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation continues to grapple with job insecurity, economic anxiety, and rising stress levels, San Diego’s leading cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Alexandra Kharazi , is calling attention to a dangerous and under-recognized health connection: the impact of mental health on heart disease.Dr. Kharazi, who performs some of the region’s most complex and life-saving cardiac surgeries across Sharp hospitals and in her private practice, is available for interviews during Mental Health Awareness Month to educate the public on how emotional stress can directly lead to heart complications—and even death.“Mental health isn’t separate from heart health– it’s a vital part of it,” says Dr. Kharazi. “Anxiety, depression, and chronic stress can increase inflammation, disrupt heart rhythms, and contribute to serious conditions like high blood pressure, heart attacks, and stress-induced cardiomyopathy—what we sometimes call ‘broken heart syndrome’ which can be deadly if untreated.”Heart disease is still the number one cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While Dr. Kharazi is known for treating the rarest and most critical cases in the operating room, she says the real mission begins before surgery ever becomes necessary.“I don’t want to meet patients when their heart is already in my hands,” Dr. Kharazi says. “My purpose is to raise awareness before it’s too late. When we care for our mental health, we protect our physical heart health too.”In recognition of her commitment to prevention, advocacy, and community impact, Dr. Kharazi was recently named the 2025 Woman of Impact by the American Heart Association for San Diego and Southwest Riverside. The AHA praised her as a visionary, stating:“Dr. Kharazi’s passion to make a difference beyond the operating room and her ability to mobilize her community to support this mission has been transformative. She raised over $60,000 for our mission with the help of her dedicated team and nearly 300 individual donors.”Dr. Kharazi reflects on the award:“Winning Woman of Impact wasn’t just about raising the most. It was about raising voices, changing stories, and bringing people into a conversation that could save lives. And we did that.”The career surgeon is also the author of "The Heart of Fear" - a book with a collection of stories describing her own adversity, passion and perseverance.Dr. Kharazi is available throughout Mental Health Awareness Month to speak with media about:- The heart’s physiological response to chronic stress and anxiety- Why mental health should be central to any heart disease prevention plan- The real-world effects of economic pressure on cardiovascular health- Life-saving steps people can take today to protect both their mind and their heartDr. Kharazi is available for TV, radio, podcast, and print interviews.Media Contact:Danica@McAdamPR.comMcAdam PR

