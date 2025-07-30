Faex Health Begins Research Toward AI-Powered Colorectal Cancer Detection Through Stool Imaging

Faex Health, a digital health company, announced development of early research focused on detecting preliminary patterns associated with colorectal cancer.

While it is still early days, our technology foundation and data pipeline position us to make meaningful contributions to early detection in the years ahead.” — Ryan Ninness - CTO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faex Health , a digital health company pioneering AI-powered stool analysis via smartphone, has announced the development of an early research initiative focused on detecting preliminary patterns associated with colorectal cancer.Colorectal cancer is one of the most common and deadly forms of cancer, but when caught early, it is highly treatable. While current screening tools such as colonoscopies and mail-in test kits are effective, they are often avoided due to inconvenience, invasiveness, or cost. Faex Health aims to bridge this gap by making gut health tracking and potential early warnings as simple as taking a photo with your phone.Although not yet clinically validated, Faex Health’s proprietary AI model is currently being trained to identify visual stool characteristics that may correlate with early indicators of colorectal cancer. The company’s long-term goal is to provide a non-invasive, frictionless, and private screening prompt that encourages users to seek timely professional medical evaluation.“We are not claiming clinical diagnostic capability today,” said Landon Nattrass, CEO of Faex Health. “But we believe strongly in the future of camera-based preventative health tools. Our vision is to build AI models that can recognize subtle biological changes early, well before symptoms arise, and prompt users to follow up with their physicians.”Faex already leverages over 250 stool-based data points to track more than 40 digestive conditions, offering users personalized gut health scores, lifestyle insights, and alerts for conditions such as C. difficile. Adding colorectal cancer detection is a natural next step in the platform’s evolution.“Our aim is to democratize access to digestive health insights and help people be proactive about their wellbeing,” said Ryan Ninness, CTO and co-founder. “While it is still early days, our technology foundation and data pipeline position us to make meaningful contributions to early detection in the years ahead.”About Faex HealthFaex Health is a HIPAA-compliant digital health platform that uses AI and smartphone cameras to help people privately monitor and understand their gut health. Built on in-house machine learning models and accessible through a user-friendly app, Faex delivers real-time insights on digestive wellness and early warning signals for select conditions. Learn more at www.faexhealth.com Media Contact:Landon Nattrasspress@faexhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.