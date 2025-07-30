Cultural Affairs Bureau presented Macao’s diverse publications and cultural and creative brands at the 35th Hong Kong Book Fair

MACAU, July 30 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and the Macao Foundation jointly set up the “Macao Pavilion” at the 35th Hong Kong Book Fair, showcasing Macao’s high-quality publications and unique cultural essence to readers from Hong Kong and other regions. In response to the theme of this year’s Book Fair “Food Culture･Future Living”, IC specially hosted a lecture titled The Making of Macau’s Fusion Cuisine: From Family Table to World Stage, presented by the author, Dr Annabel Jackson, who obtained a Doctorate in the Sociology of Gastronomy from Goldsmiths, the University of London, with the participation of the translators of the book, Stephanie Li and Swallow Xu.

During the lecture, the author vividly narrated the evolution of Macanese cuisine, analyzing the cultural process of how the Macanese home-cooked food transformed into internationally acclaimed delicacies. She also shared her insights from her field research and in-depth interviews, encouraging audience interaction. The event was held in a lively atmosphere, fully demonstrating Macao as a city where one could convey the cross-disciplinary cultural appeal through tastes.

In addition, this edition of the Book Fair features a zone dedicated to cultural and creative products, presenting distinctive cultural and creative products from different regions. This is the first time that IC organizes the participation of 40 Macao cultural and creative brands to display and sell their products in two time slots in the “Macao Craft Market in the Greater Bay Area—Hong Kong Book Fair 2025”, showcasing the talents and creativity of Macao’s cultural and creative practitioners. The event not only enhances the visibility of Macao’s cultural and creative brands in the Greater Bay Area market, but also promotes the cultural exchange and integration with the cities in the Greater Bay Area.