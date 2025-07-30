Minister Patricia de Lille hosts G20 Tourism community engagement in Ehlanzeni District Municipality on digital transformation, 31 Jul

On Thursday, 31 July 2025, the Minister of Tourism in the Republic of South Africa, Ms. Patricia de Lille will host a community engagement in the Ehlanzeni District Municipality of the Mpumalanga Province on the first G20 Tourism Priority namely: A People-Centred Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Innovation to enhance Travel and Tourism Start-Ups and Micro-Small-Medium-Enterprises (MSMEs).

Hosted in collaboration with the Mpumalanga Provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism and the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), the event will bring together the community, sector stakeholders, and academia to discuss how digital transformation and innovation can unlock opportunities for businesses and communities under the theme - ‘Empowering Travel and Tourism Start-ups and MSMEs through Digital Transformation.’

Digital transformation responds to one of the key areas of the G20 objectives that seeks to address long- term structural challenges that are facing the global economy. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and innovation have the ability to empower Tourism start-ups and Communities to increase competitiveness, facilitate seamless travel, and contribute to sustainable tourism economies.

Minister Patricia De Lille will utilise the engagement to share insights on the Department’s G20 Tourism Hackathon initiative that is driving the development of AI solutions to enhance tourism experiences, and promote sustainability. The G20 Tourism Hackathon Challenge is coordinated in collaboration with various Institutions of Higher Learning, and it affords the youth a platform to generate innovative solutions to drive inclusive and sustainable tourism growth, and job creation.

