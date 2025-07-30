EGLE unveils new and improved version of GeoWebFace, an online application that showcases geological resources

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) recently launched the second iteration of GeoWebFace, an online application that allows users to view information related to Michigan’s non-renewable geological resources.

The former version of GeoWebFace was phased out due to aging and unsupported technology, says Jolene Melchiori, petroleum and mining geology unit manager in EGLE’s Geologic Resources Management Division (GRMD). “The necessity for modernization of the mapping application allowed us to prioritize beloved features and data sets while updating and streamlining the overall look and feel of the application,” she said.

The new GeoWebFace is built with ESRI’s Experience Builder which allows users to add additional public data sets to GeoWebFace directly from EGLE’s Open Data website, or the personal data sets of the user, Melchiori added. This new feature provides for a unique and tailored mapping application for the specific interests of each user.

GeoWebFace users may view permitted sites regulated by the GRMD, including hydrocarbon development wells, gas storage wells, production wells, mineral wells, and sites associated with permitted and historic mining.

Through connections with EGLE’s DataMiner application, users may access and view more specific detailed information within well files, well logs, and oil and gas production records. They can also display geologic information and associated features including quaternary geology and geological features, bedrock geology and geological features, water wells, wetlands, and regulated sand dune areas.

Feedback since the mapping application has been updated has been positive, says Melchiori. Users may send comments and questions to EGLE-GeoWebFace@Michigan.gov.