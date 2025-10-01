EGLE announces the publication of the new and improved E coli Pollution and Solution Mapper

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has announced the newly updated E coli Pollution and Solution Mapper.

In 2017 Michigan launched the E coli Pollution and Solution Mapper as part of the development of the Statewide E coli Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL). The new mapper provides improved performance, adds new layers, and achieves compliance with the American Disability Act.

Newly added layers include Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation manure and waste land-application areas, approved and pending Nine Element Watershed Management Plans, and updates include using the newest available United States Census data, Agricultural Census data, cropland, and land cover data. As part of this process, many of the layers were also made available on the Open Data Portal.

The issue of E coli contamination of our rivers, lakes, and beaches is complex. There are a multitude of potential sources, and there is rarely a single source or single solution. EGLE has regulations that it implements and enforces with the goal of reducing contamination.

The purpose of this mapping tool is to allow users to explore water quality monitoring locations, and to evaluate potential point and nonpoint sources of fecal pollution in their local areas.

The Statewide E coli TMDL was approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency in 2019 and was designed to be expanded as new water quality data become available.

This Mapping Application is the best way to follow and visualize updates to the Statewide E coli TMDL as it changes every two years and to view new E coli monitoring locations and results.

To assist agencies, organizations, and the general public with making the most of this mapping application, EGLE has launched a Mapper User Guide.

For more help, questions, or comments please contact Molly Rippke at RippkeM@Michigan.gov.