Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct, DUI - Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3005173

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191





DATE/TIME: 07/29/2025 at 6:04 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Moretown, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct, DUI - Drugs





ACCUSED 1: Diego Espitia

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, Indiana





ACCUSED 2: Fernando Espitia Jr.

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, Indiana





ACCUSED 3: Christian M. Alvarez

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownsville, Texas





VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/29/2025, at approximately 6:04 PM, the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks received a report that two males were involved in a physical altercation and left the scene in a black Mazda CX-5 bearing Texas registration in the Town of Waterbury, Washington County, Vermont. Troopers stopped the vehicle of interest, and an investigation revealed that 23-year-old Diego Espitia assaulted a household member and engaged in fighting in a public place. Diego Espitia was arrested for Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex on $1,500 cash bail and given Court-ordered conditions of release. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 07/30/2025, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.

Investigation revealed that 27-year-old Fernando Espitia Jr. also engaged in fighting in a public place. He was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 08/14/2025, at 8:30 AM to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

The operator of the vehicle of interest was identified as 33-year-old Christian M. Alvarez. While speaking with Troopers, Alvarez displayed signs of impairment. Alvarez was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI - Drugs and was transported to Berlin Police Department for processing. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.





ACCUSED 1 COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2025 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $1,500 cash

MUG SHOT: Y





ACCUSED 2 COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2025 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N





ACCUSED 3 COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2025 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.