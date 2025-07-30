Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct, DUI - Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3005173

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191


DATE/TIME: 07/29/2025 at 6:04 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Moretown, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct, DUI - Drugs


ACCUSED 1: Diego Espitia                                          

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, Indiana


ACCUSED 2: Fernando Espitia Jr.

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, Indiana


ACCUSED 3: Christian M. Alvarez

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownsville, Texas


VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/29/2025, at approximately 6:04 PM, the Vermont State Police  Berlin Barracks received a report that two males were involved in a physical altercation and left the scene in a black Mazda CX-5 bearing Texas registration in the Town of Waterbury, Washington County, Vermont. Troopers stopped the vehicle of interest, and an investigation revealed that 23-year-old Diego Espitia assaulted a household member and engaged in fighting in a public place. Diego Espitia was arrested for Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex on $1,500 cash bail and given Court-ordered conditions of release. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 07/30/2025, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.

Investigation revealed that 27-year-old Fernando Espitia Jr. also engaged in fighting in a public place. He was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 08/14/2025, at 8:30 AM to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

The operator of the vehicle of interest was identified as 33-year-old Christian M. Alvarez. While speaking with Troopers, Alvarez displayed signs of impairment. Alvarez was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI - Drugs and was transported to Berlin Police Department for processing. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.


ACCUSED 1 COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2025 12:30 PM       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $1,500 cash

MUG SHOT: Y


ACCUSED 2 COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2025 8:30 AM       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N


ACCUSED 3 COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2025 8:30 AM       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct, DUI - Drugs

