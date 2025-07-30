Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct, DUI - Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3005173
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/29/2025 at 6:04 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100, Moretown, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault, Disorderly Conduct, DUI - Drugs
ACCUSED 1: Diego Espitia
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, Indiana
ACCUSED 2: Fernando Espitia Jr.
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, Indiana
ACCUSED 3: Christian M. Alvarez
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownsville, Texas
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/29/2025, at approximately 6:04 PM, the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks received a report that two males were involved in a physical altercation and left the scene in a black Mazda CX-5 bearing Texas registration in the Town of Waterbury, Washington County, Vermont. Troopers stopped the vehicle of interest, and an investigation revealed that 23-year-old Diego Espitia assaulted a household member and engaged in fighting in a public place. Diego Espitia was arrested for Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex on $1,500 cash bail and given Court-ordered conditions of release. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 07/30/2025, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.
Investigation revealed that 27-year-old Fernando Espitia Jr. also engaged in fighting in a public place. He was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 08/14/2025, at 8:30 AM to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
The operator of the vehicle of interest was identified as 33-year-old Christian M. Alvarez. While speaking with Troopers, Alvarez displayed signs of impairment. Alvarez was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI - Drugs and was transported to Berlin Police Department for processing. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
ACCUSED 1 COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2025 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $1,500 cash
MUG SHOT: Y
ACCUSED 2 COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/14/2025 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
ACCUSED 3 COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2025 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
